CURRITUCK — A Grandy woman was killed in a two-car collision on U.S. Highway 158 in southern Currituck County late last week.
Carol Saunders Banks, 63, died after her vehicle was struck by an oncoming car, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Highway Patrol in Dare County said Monday.
The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m., Friday in the northbound lane of U.S. 158 at Edgewater Drive (State Road 1194), which is just south of Grandy. Edgewater Drive starts on the northbound side of U.S. 158 and runs about a mile east before ending at the Currituck Sound.
Banks, who was driving a 1997 Nissan, was turning left onto U.S. 158 when her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Hyundai sedan driven by William Chase Philpot, of Moyock, the spokeswoman said. Philpot, 20, was traveling north.
There were no witnesses to the accident and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor, the spokeswoman said.
The highway patrol is still investigating but as of Monday no charges had been filed.
According to her online obituary at gallopfuneralservices.com, Banks was a retired school bus driver for Currituck County Schools and was a member of Coinjock Baptist Church.
“Family was her true passion; nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her loved ones,” her obituary reads.