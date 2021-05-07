Most professional photographers have favorite spots where they like to capture images of their clients.
For Laura Walter, that spot is “anywhere with big, tall grass.”
Whether it’s the sandy beaches of the Outer Banks or a field of lovely grass blowing in the breeze, Walter says she takes inspiration from the landscape when photographing her clients.
“Most people like the field pictures,” said Walter, who owns her own business, Laura Walter Photography.
Walter, who was born in Florida and has lived in Currituck since she was a teenager, does most of her work in North Carolina and Virginia.
Walter said there are many beautiful spots in the area for photography sessions. Her work includes family portraits, senior portraits, portraits of families with a newborn, maternity portraits, and portraits of couples getting engaged or proposing.
Walter said it’s important to communicate with her clients first so that she can capture their “unique dynamic.”
One of her images shows a man down on one knee proposing to a woman while they’re both on what appears to be a beach. Walter considers it an honor to be present for those kinds of intimate moments in her clients’ lives.
“It’s really fulfilling to get to know these people,” she said.
Walter started her photography business, Laura Walter Photography, in 2018.
“I’ve always seen the world in pictures,” she said.
Walter said she loves all aspects of photography. She uses a Nikon camera to capture her images and then edits her images before sharing them with a client. She notes that shooting outdoor sessions require her to be strategic when planning for lighting.
Walter likes the way photographs tell a story.
“I have my own sort of style,” she said.
Walter said she also occasionally takes on “headshot” assignments, recently completing work for the Currituck Chamber of Commerce. She also recently added another photographer to her business, Tanya Lantz.
When she’s not taking photographs, Walters enjoys spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and dogs.
For more information about Laura Walter Photography, visit laurawalterphotography.com. Walter also maintains an Instagram account and Facebook page for the business.