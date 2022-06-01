Matt Hoh, shown in this March file photo while visiting Elizabeth City, announced Wednesday that he has obtained 22,000 signatures and will be on the November election ballot as the North Carolina Green Party’s candidate for U.S. Senate.
Matthew Hoh, who hoped to get on the November ballot as the N.C. Green Party candidate, announced Wednesday that he gathered 22,000 signatures — 8,000 more than he needed to qualify.
As a result, Hoh will face Cheri Beasley, the Democratic Senate candidate, and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican Senate candidate, in the November election.
According to a press release, it is the first time in the N.C. Green Party’s history that it has qualified for the ballot in the state by running a successful petition drive.
The party said it is seeking certification with the N.C. State Board of Elections for recognition as a political party. It plans to nominate Hoh for U.S. Senate at the party’s upcoming convention this month, the release states.
Hoh, a disabled Marine Corps veteran who resigned from his job with the U.S. State Department in 2009 over escalation of the war in Afghanistan, campaigned in Elizabeth City in March. At the time, he had obtained only 4,000 signatures.
“North Carolina now has a party and a candidate for U.S. Senate who supports Medicare for all, student and medical debt cancellation, affordable housing, an end to the War on Drugs, universal higher education, a Green New Deal, living wages, and other progressive policies that benefit the working people of North Carolina,” he said in the release.
Hoh said he’s running for U.S. Senate to give voters “someone to vote for who represents them, their families and their neighborhoods, and who isn’t beholden to the big money that controls our elections.” He said a “clear majority of Americans want more choice at the ballot box, along with fundamental changes to our political, economic and healthcare systems.”