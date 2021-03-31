A local environmental conservation group has several events planned this year to promote conservation and protect local waterways.
“We’re gearing up to tackle our litter problem next month,” said Nita Coleman, secretary of Green Saves Green.
Coleman, who lives in Elizabeth City, was referring to the organization’s Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 10-24. The volunteer cleanup effort will coincide with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s litter campaign.
“We will focus on some of the hot spots in the county with several group cleanups, and encourage everyone to pick up (litter) in their own neighborhoods,” Coleman said.
Free kits will be available for residents to use to collect trash and other debris.
In May, Green Saves Green will participate in a cleanup effort sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. Murphy, whose 3rd Congressional District includes Pasquotank County and northeastern North Carolina, announced in February that the Third District Spring Cleaning will take place Saturday, May 8.
Coleman said on that day Green Saves Green will hold River Sweep, an effort that will focus on removing litter from the Pasquotank River and surrounding waters. Heavy rainfall in the month of February has created a sense of urgency to clean up area waterways.
“The rain we’ve had this winter has washed a lot of litter into our wetlands, rivers and creeks,” Coleman said. “They really need a good spring cleaning.”
Coleman is encouraging residents who own boats to participate in River Sweep.
“If you have a boat or a kayak, please plan to take it out on May 8 and collect some litter,” she said. “If don’t have a boat, there are lots of places you can fish out litter from the shore. When you go fishing for trash, you never come home empty handed.”
At the time Murphy announced the spring cleaning initiative, he said he got the idea while driving through the 3rd District.
“While driving through the district my wife Wendy and I noted how our beautiful eastern North Carolina has a significant roadside trash problem, and we felt the need to address it,” the congressman said in a news release in February. “I brag in (Washington) D.C. that we have the most beautiful district in the country and frankly, given the trash problem we have, it is hard to keep saying that.”
Murphy also said he had planned for a similar day to be held in 2020 but that day was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Coleman said Green Saves Green is looking forward to both events and is hoping for a big turnout among residents.
“Our volunteers tell us that picking up litter makes them feel good,” Coleman said. “It’s a great way to give back to your community.”
Volunteers can begin signing up for Litter Sweep and River Sweep on Green Saves Green’s website on April 1.
Another environmental issue that will remain a “major priority” for Green Saves Green this year is water quality, Coleman said.
“Our RiverKeepers group will be sampling area rivers and creeks monthly again this year, from May through October,” she said. “During the warmer months, we ask everyone to keep their eyes on the water and report any fish kills or blue-green algal blooms immediately. It’s going to take all of us to protect our water quality and keep our region a beautiful place to live, work and play.”
Blue-green algal blooms contain cyanobacteria that may also have toxins that can cause serious health issues for humans and animals.
Green Saves Green also has adopted the Fenwick Hollowell Wetland Trail and Boardwalk at College of The Albemarle. The trail is located behind the Elizabeth City campus and runs along the Pasquotank River.
“We will be partnering with the COA Foundation and the Rotary Club to help monitor, maintain and improve the trail,” Coleman said.
After being postponed twice because of the pandemic, Green Saves Green has rescheduled its Love Your River event for Saturday, Oct. 2.
According to Coleman, almost 50 organizations, groups and agencies have signed up to host exhibits. Several examples of the registered participants include Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter, Citizen Climate Lobby, Coastal Kayak Touring Co., Elizabeth City Police Department, Edenton National Fish Hatchery, N.C. Coastal Land Trust, N.C. State Parks. The U.S. Coast Guard, Elizabeth City Fire Department, Pasquotank County Solid Waste, Elizabeth City State University and other businesses and groups will host outdoor displays.
Children’s activities will be provided by Dear Alchemy, Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership, Port Discover, and several more businesses and organizations.
Student also will have the opportunity to participate in several Love Your River activities, including an art contest for children in grades 3-5. There will be a creative writing and poetry contest for students in grades 9-12, plus a science challenge for children in grades 6-8.
Love Your River also will feature food trucks and waterfront activities, such as pontoon boat rides, fishing, a wetlands walk, sailing and more.
Coleman welcomes residents to join Green Saves Green to get involved in local projects. To learn more about the organization, visit it online at greensavesgreen.org.