Halstead Blvd. Litter Sweep

Green Saves Green will host a Litter Sweep cleanup on Halstead Boulevard Extended today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 W. City Drive, Elizabeth City. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves and a reusable water bottle. Contact: info@greensavesgreen.org.

 Photo courtesy Green Saves Green

TODAY

‘A Time to Remember’