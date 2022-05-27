A monarch butterfly is shown recently feasting on milkweed in a local garden. Green Saves Green will host a free Plants for Pollinators Workshop and Giveaway at Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. The event will showcase ways to make your home garden more attractive to butterflies, bees and birds.
Want to learn how to attract more butterflies, birds and bees to your garden?
Green Saves Green, a local environmental group, will host a free workshop in Elizabeth City next weekend designed to show you how.
Called Plants for Pollinators Workshop and Giveaway, the event will be held at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m.
Nicole Knudson, owner of Lady Fern’s Native Plants in Norfolk, Virginia, will be on hand to explain the benefits of using native plants as well as offer other tips for attracting more butterflies and other pollinators to your garden.
Jane and Bobby Plough will also discuss the NC Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway program during the event.
Afterward, all attendees will receive free butterfly weed plants and wildflower seeds to take home.
According to Nita Coleman of Green Saves Green, butterfly weed is a type of milkweed that is vital for monarch butterflies' survival.
"Monarch populations are down 90%, because we humans are eradicating their only food source," Coleman said in a press release. "Monarch caterpillars need milkweed to grow."
There are several milkweed varieties, Coleman said.
"The one we are giving away this year is a great choice for the Albemarle area," she said. "It’s tough and hardy, and once established, it will tolerate dry and sunny conditions, and slowly spread itself around to create a nice patch of bright orange blooms. Even a small planting of it can make a difference for monarchs and other pollinators."
Plants for Pollinators is being held to honor Jim Sakolosky, a founding member of Green Saves Green, Coleman said.
"Jim loved pollinators and native plants," she said. "He and his wife Dixie made their beautiful garden in Nixonton a colorful haven for birds, bees and butterflies. Jim died in April 2020, but his legacy lives on."
Donations Green Saves Green has received in Sakolosky's memory will help create new pollinator pit stops throughout Pasquotank County. To sign up to attend the Plants for Pollinators Workshop and Giveaway, visit https://www.greensavesgreen.org/events