An Elizabeth City teen who was a contestant on this season of “American Idol” said it was tough keeping her participation a secret.
“I had to hold it in like two to three months,” 17-year-old Ciasia Nicole Greene, a junior at Northeastern High School, said recently.
Greene’s experience on the 2022 season of ABC’s popular reality show ended in December 2021, but the new season did not debut till Feb. 27. The episodes that aired April 3-4 were from the week Greene and other contestants spent in Los Angeles. While filming that week, Greene learned that she had not been selected among the top 24 contestants to continue in the competition.
That meant that for more than three months, Greene and her family were not allowed to discuss her fate on the show with family, friends or the media.
“We were sworn to secrecy,” said Greene’s father Marlo Greene, joking about the contractual obligations.
Being selected to the top 24 is a critical step in “Idol” competition, because for the rest of the season singers perform live on television. The episodes leading up to April 3-4 shows were prerecorded.
Greene learned she had been cut from the show after being called to a meeting with the three celebrity judges, Lionel Ritchie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan.
“They told me it was the end of my journey,” Greene said, adding she was among several contestants who were called to similar meetings.
“That day was really stressful for a lot of people,” she said. “I saw a lot of gifted people who I thought would make it get sent home.”
Despite their disappointing news, the judges provided Greene positive feedback and encouraged her to continue performing before audiences, even suggesting a possible return to “American Idol.”
Greene has moved beyond having been eliminated from “American Idol” and has embraced the experience as an opportunity to develop her singing.
“I learned to definitely take risks” in trying other styles of music, she said.
Greene’s participation on “American Idol” began with a phone text from a friend, who encouraged her to audition for the show.
Soon after, she was contacted by a scout for “Idol.” Greene thought the phone call was a prank, but after her mother spoke to the caller, she learned the offer to audition was legitimate.
That was followed by Zoom calls in which she sang for the show’s producers and executive producer, she said. Those online appearances led to an invitation to auditions held in Nashville, Tennessee in November 2021.
In her first audition before Richie, Perry and Bryan, Greene sang “Pick Up Your Feelings” by Jazmine Sullivan, one of her favorite artists. That earned her a coveted “golden ticket,” which paved the way for another week of auditions in Los Angles during December 2021. The Nashville experience also earned her a kind gesture from Ritchie.
“He gave me a hug on my audition day in Nashville,” Greene said.
In December, she and her father traveled to Los Angeles for a week of auditions. Greene sang her way through the genre, duet and showstopper rounds. In the duet round, she sang “Endless Love” with Ritchie, who originally performed the 1981 hit with Diana Ross.
Laughing, Greene said Ritchie called Ross after their performance and told the former lead singer of the Supremes that she had some competition.
Greene said that heading into the auditions, she was aware of Ritchie’s music fame, especially during the early 1980s. Her reaction to performing before the judges was one many would feel: nervousness.
“Oh, my gosh, yes!” she said when asked if she was nervous.
Greene began singing when she was about 2 or 3 years old, when she would join her father in singing gospel songs at home. At the time, her father was the minister of music at the family’s church.
“He knew I would be a singer,” Greene said, referring to her dad.
While at home preparing the music and songs for the coming Sunday’s church service, Marlo Greene often sang aloud the songs. Ciasia would sit with him and sing along, too.
Marlo knew then, when Ciasia was much younger, that she would be a singer.
“I knew at an early age that she was going to have something special,” he said.
According to Marlo, Ciasia has what’s known in the music business as perfect pitch.
“That’s a gift, not a talent,” he said.
Ciasia’s mother, Melissa, also sings.
“It’s in our bloodline,” Ciasia said.
At around age 4, Ciasia began singing gospel before a church audience. That was the moment she realized singing was something she wanted to pursue.
“That’s how it kind of got started,” she said.
In addition to gospel, she also enjoys jazz, R&B and classical music. Ciasia is particularly fond of operas.
Through the years, Ciasia has performed at high school and Elizabeth City State University sports events, weddings, churches, a local Relay for Life benefit, children’s musicals and other events.
When she was 14, she had the opportunity to join the adult choir of “The Lost Colony” production in Manteo. That opportunity fell through after the popular summer theater performance was canceled because of COVID-19, Marlo said.
Ciasia’s current singing projects include a collaboration with another artist on a new album, plus writing and singing a commercial theme song.
In addition to singing, Ciasia also is the junior class president at Northeastern and works as a volunteer at Food Bank of the Albemarle.
“I stay busy,” she said. “I don’t really get free time.”