An Elizabeth City teen says she will not let her recent elimination from the reality TV series “American Idol” deter her from pursuing her dream of becoming a professional singer.
“I just want to let you guys know that I never give up. I will never give up. I never gave up,” Ciasia Nicole Greene said in a video of her experience on “Idol” that she posted on Facebook.
Greene, 17, was a contestant on season 20 of the reality TV show, which kicked off Feb 27 on ABC. During episodes that aired Sunday and Monday, April 3-4, Greene was not selected by the judges to advance to the Top 24 contestants. Making the Top 24 is a critical stage because contestants get to perform live.
“Me not making Top 24 was a little sad, but this isn’t the end of my journey. My journey is only beginning,” Greene said. “This will not define me as a person, as an individual and as an artist.”
Greene, who is a junior at Northeastern High School, said she hopes her experience as an “American Idol” contestant serves as a source of inspiration for other young, aspiring singers.
“I feel like me not making the Top 24 will be very inspirational and motivational to young people around the world, especially around my age,” Greene said. “I just feel like it will show you guys no matter what dream you have, keep going, because all the ‘no’s’ that you get can one day turn into a ‘yes.’ So, you just have to believe in yourself.”
Greene’s journey on “American Idol” began with an audition in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was awarded a “golden ticket” by the show’s judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The ticket earned her a trip to Hollywood, in Los Angeles, where she successfully completed the genre and duet rounds. The April 3-4 episodes were the Showstopper round and the judges’ Top 24 selections.
“I survived the whole Hollywood week, but I did not make Top 24 in order for me to compete live,” she said. “I’m not going to lie, I was a little disappointed.”
At the time she entered the competition she was 16.
“I think me not making the Top 24, it just wasn’t my time to get that far,” she said. “That’s OK. I’m fully OK with that.”
Life is filled with failures and obstacles, she said.
“How you overcome it will determine your success,” Greene said.
Greene referred to current celebrity performers by pointing out that many of them experienced failure before hitting the big time.
“Before they started getting a whole bunch of Grammy nominations, they also received a lot of ‘no’s,’” she said.
Greene updated fans on her current projects, which she said include working on a theme song for a TV commercial and her collaboration on an album.
Greene began singing at an early age and has performed at area churches and weddings, and is also a member of Arts of the Albemarle’s Center Players youth theater group, her mother, Melissa Greene, said previously.
To watch Ciasia Greene’s complete video, visit her Facebook page at facebook.com/CiasiaNicole.