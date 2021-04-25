The chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners expressed support for Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Sunday, urging patience with the ongoing investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting and harshly criticizing some who've been critical of how Wooten has communicated with Brown's family and the public about the shooting.
Lloyd Griffin III said in a statement that the "entire county leadership grieves for Brown's family." The 42-year-old Elizabeth City man was shot and killed by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy attempting to serve Brown arrest and search warrants at Brown's residence on Perry Street Wednesday morning.
"Everyone should want a thorough, fair, and proper investigation into exactly what happened when deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrant and search warrant at Mr. Brown’s home," Griffin said. "Sadly, some irresponsible voices are calling for a rushed investigation and rush to judgement."
Griffin said that could hurt the cause of justice in Brown's shooting.
"Rushing the gathering of evidence and interviewing of witnesses would hurt any future legal case that might be brought in the wake of this tragedy," he said, adding that "justice, when done right, takes time."
Griffin's statement appears to criticize those who've called for Wooten to move more swiftly to release details about Brown's shooting.
"People — including some politicians — who want to score political points or become cable news celebrities too often forget that" rushing the gathering of evidence and interviewing of witnesses "could negatively impact the investigation," he said.
Griffin pointed to the police shooting of Danquirs Frankin in Charlotte in 2019, noting it took three weeks before law enforcement body camera footage of the shooting "could be legally released."
"We all hope it won’t take that long in this case, but everyone must follow the legal procedures," he said. "Calling for North Carolina law to be ignored is irresponsible."
Under state law, police body camera footage can't be released to the public except by a court order. A consortium of news organizations, including The Daily Advance, plan to file a petition with the courts asking a local judge to release the footage to the public. Elizabeth City City Council also voted to seek release of the footage.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein also have called for the footage to be released as soon as possible.
Wooten said Saturday he, too, supports release of the body camera footage if the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Brown's shooting, says it won't impede its investigation.
An attorney for Brown's family also said Sunday he's worked out a tentative agreement with Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox, Wooten and other officials to allow Brown's family to review the body camera footage on Monday. Under the state law, persons included in the footage or their family members can review the footage without having to go to court.
In expressing commissioners' support for Wooten, Griffin noted the sheriff is "trying to maintain public safety while also being responsive to the needs of the Brown family and those concerned about this shooting."
"It’s easy to criticize and it’s hard to lead," Griffin's statement reads.
Because Wooten is an elected official, the Pasquotank commissioners have no authority over the county Sheriff's Office. They do approve the office's annual budget request.