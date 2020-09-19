Leadership, experience and moving Pasquotank forward are just some of the reasons Democrat Lloyd Griffin lists as reasons why voters should return him to the county Board of Commissioners.
Griffin is seeking a sixth, fourth-year term as the seven-member board’s Northern Inside representative, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Griffin is being challenged for re-election by Dr. Paul Moncla, who did not respond to voicemails left at both his home and office seeking comment for this story.
Griffin has held elective office in Pasquotank County for most of his adult life, including nine years on City Council before his election to the Board of Commissioners in 2000.
Griffin has been re-elected to the commission board four times, the last time in 2016 without a general election opponent. He last faced a general election opponent in 2012 when he won re-election with 81 percent of the vote.
Griffin is currently the board’s vice-chairman and he has served as the board’s chairman during his long tenure.
“I have represented the people of the Northern Inside District, and all of the citizens of Pasquotank County, to the best of my abilities,” Griffin said. “All those years, we have been careful about spending the taxpayers’ money. We have been able to maintain tight budgets and that is an annual accomplishment that the board has to work together to do.”
Griffin said improving the quality of water for county residents has been a major accomplishment and will continue to be his major focus if he’s elected to a new term.
Commissioners are expected to be given an update next week on the county’s Water and Sewer Master Plan by an outside engineering firm.
“We have been conscious about providing quality water for our citizens,” Griffin said. “We have done some well management to make sure we can continue to provide quality water to our customers.”
Griffin said he has been a champion of economic development in the county and will continue to do so if re-elected. Griffin currently serves as the chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission. Elizabeth City manufacturers Telephonics and Hockmeyer both announced major expansion plans in the county last year and Griffin is confident those announcements will be followed by more positive economic news.
Promoting work force development while working with Elizabeth City State University, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University will be key to economic development, Griffin said.
“That was very positive,” Griffin said of the two expansion announcements. “We want our residents to have job opportunities in Pasquotank County so they don’t have to travel outside the area. We also have to maintain the businesses that we have here. With the COVID funding we received, we were able to provide grants to small businesses.’’
Griffin said allocating resources needed for public safety is something that should continue.
“We want to provide the sheriff with the best available resources to keep our citizens safe,” Griffin said. “We need to make sure he has the deputies and the equipment that he needs.”
Griffin supported moving the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds to private property because it was a safety issue. He said he feared “outsiders” would enter the county to protest the monument and that those protests could turn violent.
“At the time the discussion came up about moving the monument, it was proposed to be moved to another location and not move the monument and put it in a warehouse,” Griffin said. “As you see what has happened around the country, there are a number of people coming into your communities because of your monument.”