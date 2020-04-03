Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday Joyce Herbin did something she does every half-hour or so these days at the Food Lion store off Hughes Boulevard: Use the store intercom to explain to shoppers new social distancing measures and other public health precautions.
In the announcement she explains that associates are wiping the belts at the checkout lanes after every customer checks out. She also asks shoppers to keep 6 feet away from other store patrons and associates as they move through the store.
These kinds of precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 are being taken at all Food Lion stores and by most store chains.
But the announcement every 30 minutes was Herbin’s own idea. She said she thought it would help shoppers if they knew more about the special precautions and understood why they are being implemented.
And those special displays you’re used to seeing in the middle of aisles?
They’re gone now. That’s so there will be plenty of room in the aisles. Shoppers are asked to stay on one side or the other of each aisle to help maintain social distancing.
“We ask them to be conscious of each other when they’re shopping,” Herbin said. “We’re constantly talking about social distancing with associates and customers.”
Herbin’s announcement goes out over the intercom every 30 minutes, “informing everyone of what we can all do to help each other be safer,” she said.
At the entrance to the Food Lion store there is a large bottle of disinfectant and a box of napkins. And additional staff has been hired for cleaning. One employee spends their entire shift cleaning shopping carts.
In addition, small shopping carts and hand baskets have been removed so that everyone uses the large shopping carts.
“We have round-the-clock cleaning on the front end from opening to closing,” Herbin said.
The belts, pin pads, the stand for writing checks, and all metal surfaces are cleaned constantly, she said.
Squares have been put on the floor with tape to help shoppers understand where they should stand to maintain social distancing.
Herbin said social distancing can be a challenge when there are large numbers of shoppers in the store at one time.
“Our sales are still escalating,” she said.
Between handling brisk business and keeping the store cleaned and sanitized, it takes a lot of workers. But Herbin said the store has been clear with workers that they should stay home if they have symptoms such as a cough or fever.
“We’re very vigilant about it,” Herbin said. “We have told them that if you’re not well it’s not held against you. We want you to stay home. And we let them know that their job is secure.”
In addition to all the health precautions, something else that has come out of the COVID-19 health crisis is a new appreciation for grocery store workers. The fact they’re now seen as essential front-line personnel in the crisis has instilled a new pride among workers as they realize how important their work is, she said.
“It’s different,” Herbin said of the way workers are being viewed now.
But it makes sense, she said.
“People have to eat,” Herbin said. “They have to have water. The associates feel that, and we’re often complimented by the customers for being here and doing what we’re doing. They’re very appreciative.”