...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Pamlico,
Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Group targeting elected officials with J6 ties to hold rally in EC
A group pushing for legal action against elected officials it says "conspired against this country" on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold a rally and press conference in front of the federal courthouse in Elizabeth City today.
The Eastern North Carolina Civic Group is scheduled to hold its event in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 11 a.m.
In a press release, the group said it's urging "our nation's leaders to use the fullest extent of the law to ensure those elected leaders who conspired against this country on January 6, 2021, are brought to justice."
Today's rally will feature speakers from Advance Carolina, the NAACP, and several elected officials, the release said.
Founded in 2015, Advance Carolina said it's mission is to build a statewide nonprofit organization "that educates and mobilizes African American and progressive voters to take charge of our communities amid inclusive, committed, and authentic engagement to advance community-based political solutions."