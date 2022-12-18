Monument 2

A group of Confederate monument protesters gather on the plaza at the foot of South Broad Street while a pro-monument counter-protester marches in the foreground.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Two groups with connections to the Confederacy have sued the town of Edenton to halt its efforts to relocate the town's Confederate monument from its current site.

The N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Colonial William F. Martin Camp 1521 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the lawsuit in Chowan Superior Court earlier this month, documents show. Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden was served a civil summons connected to the suit on Dec. 6.


Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.