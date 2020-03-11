A $14,000 donation will allow Pasquotank’s future farmers to spend more time during the school year honing their agricultural skills.
The money from the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission will be used to build a new high tunnel greenhouse for Future Farmers of America students at the Harris Demonstration Farm on Creek Road.
About 30 FFA students from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank high schools were presented a check for $13,970 at the farm Tuesday morning. Joining the students were Ted and Roberta Manzer, who teach the agriculture program at Northeastern High School.
Ted Manzer said the money would be used to build the FFA a high tunnel, which is basically an unheated greenhouse that provides plants some protection from weather. The structure will be 30 feet by 90 feet and have enough overhead room for students to grow crops and to store a tractor and other farm equipment.
The main advantage of the high tunnel is it will extend the crop seasons by about a month each in the fall and the spring, Manzer said. That equates to more time students can spend at the farm learning.
“You can start a little sooner, quit a little later,” Manzer said.
The Harris Demonstration Farm is in the 300 block of Creek Road and occupies roughly 15 acres donated by local farmer, Steve Harris. The farm serves as an outdoor classroom where students grow berries, broccoli, tomatoes, cabbage, grapes and other fruits and vegetables.
“This year we are going to expand like crazy,” Manzer said.
Roberta Manzer said the goal is to make the farm self-sustaining by purchasing a tractor and other equipment. Currently, Harris uses his own equipment to help maintain the field, she said.
The FFA already has received a purchase offer on a new tractor and is raising funds to help buy it, she said. Part of that campaign includes creating a gofundme page with an overall fundraising goal of $50,000. At gofundme.com search ECPPS Farm. As of Tuesday, the account had raised $875.
The FFA also posted a near 6-minute video at YouTube featuring Roberta Manzer discussing the demonstration farm. In the video, Manzer interviews Harris on his thoughts about the role the farm will play in training future farmers. To see the video, go to youtube.com and search Class to Farm to Table ECPPS Farm.
Presenting the check was Allison Jennings, regional coordinator for agricultural education at N.C. State University. Jennings explained that the money was part of a total of $180,000 NCSU received from the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, which manages the fund. Fourteen FFA programs across the state benefited from shares of that $180,000, Jennings said.
The local FFA has twice received $5,000 from the fund in the past, Roberta Manzer said.
Harris donated the farmland in 2018.