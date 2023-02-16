...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Guardians Big Band to help kick off USCG Marathon weekend
The U.S. Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will help kick off U.S. Coast Guard Marathon weekend in Elizabeth City next month.
The band, a 16-piece jazz orchestra formed from members of the larger 55-piece U.S. Coast Guard Band, will give a free concert at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
The concert will be held the day before the Coast Guard Marathon's two days of racing are held in Elizabeth City Friday and Saturday, March 3-4. Thousands of runners from across the U.S. and other countries are expected to take part in the event's second-ever in-person races.
According to a COA press release, the Guardians Big Band is under the direction of trombonist and chief musician Sean Nelson and performs a mix of swing, jazz, improvised solos and classics from the Great American Songbook.
The concert at COA will feature the music of Harry James, Maynard Ferguson, and Mary Lou Williams, a composer and arranger whose work inspired the careers of Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker.
The band is expected to perform pieces such as “Flying Home,” “Blues for Kapp,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Mambo Inn,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” and “The Peacocks."
While the concert is free, tickets are required. Reserve a seat by visiting http://bit.ly/3ZYebJ3. Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center.