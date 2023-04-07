...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Della Hicks (right), a nutrition specialist with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension, discusses the different services provided by Food Bank of the Albemarle's new Teaching Kitchen, Wednesday. With Hicks is Grace Atkins, the Extension's horticulture agent.
Residents touring Food Bank of the Albemarle’s expanded facility on Wednesday learned more about the agency’s new Teaching Kitchen.
The kitchen is a centerpiece of the new 44,000-square-foot expansion to the Food Bank’s building at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City. It is equipped with restaurant-grade cooking appliances and already is being used to provide residents nutrition education by hosting cooking demonstrations that include healthy foods and recipes.
Della Hicks, a nutrition specialist with the Pasquotank County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, spoke to guests stopping by the kitchen during an event held to celebrate the Food Bank's 40th anniversary. She talked about the different services the kitchen will provide residents, plus handed out free sample bags of spices.
Hicks said about 12 residents recently completed a series of cooking classes for diabetes patients and grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. Over the course of the 12 learning sessions, the students learned healthy alternatives to cooking meals. For example, the group made over-fried chicken using cornflakes and Cheerios as part of the batter.
They also learned a healthy recipe for making lima beans and how to make a fiesta salad using black-eyed peas, corn, peppers and onions. To top it off, they learned how to make their own vinaigrette dressing.
The students also learned food safety, how to read and understand grocery item nutrition labels and making smart drink choices.
Basically staff were “showing them where the hidden sugar is,” Hicks said.
Joining Hicks on Wednesday was Grace Atkins, Pasquotank Extension's horticulture agent. She offered a presentation of many different herbs that people can easily grow at home, such as rosemary and basil. Including herbs and spices in recipes is a “good way to reduce salt but add flavor” to meals, Atkins said.
Herbs are simple to grow and can serve as a basic introduction to planting larger vegetable gardens, Atkins said.
“Herbs are a great way to get into gardening,” she said.
Wednesday’s tour of the Teaching Kitchen was part of an overall event to mark the food bank’s 40th anniversary of providing nutrition to the area’s food-insecure residents. The free community event also included the food bank’s “Pack Madness” Sort-A-Rama, which involved 22 teams competing to the most 5-pound bags of apples within 45 minutes. Guests also enjoyed free grilled hamburgers and drinks, a ribbon cutting and tours of the other parts of the food bank’s campus.