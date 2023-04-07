Teaching Kitchen

Della Hicks (right), a nutrition specialist with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension, discusses the different services provided by Food Bank of the Albemarle's new Teaching Kitchen, Wednesday. With Hicks is Grace Atkins, the Extension's horticulture agent. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Residents touring Food Bank of the Albemarle’s expanded facility on Wednesday learned more about the agency’s new Teaching Kitchen.

The kitchen is a centerpiece of the new 44,000-square-foot expansion to the Food Bank’s building at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City. It is equipped with restaurant-grade cooking appliances and already is being used to provide residents nutrition education by hosting cooking demonstrations that include healthy foods and recipes.