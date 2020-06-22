An employee of an Outer Banks personal watercraft rental business died Friday while conducting a guided tour of the Currituck Sound.
Kenneth R. Miller, 32, of Kitty Hawk, was pronounced dead by Currituck-Fire Emergency Medical Services personnel after he did not respond to CPR and other lifesaving measures, Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Monday.
According to Beardsley, Miller was leading a group of personal watercraft users on a tour of the sound when several of the craft became disabled by the grass that grows in shallower water near the shoreline.
Tim Riley, deputy chief of Currituck Fire-EMS, said the area where the watercraft became disabled is known as Dowdy’s Bay.
Beardsley said a witness saw Miller “exit” his personal watercraft after it also became disabled by grass. Miller went into the water and did not resurface, Beardsley said.
Members of the tour notified Currituck 911 about 5 p.m. When Currituck Sheriff’s Office personnel and a private boater arrived, they found Miller lying face down in the water with his life jacket on, Beardsley said.
Sheriff’s personnel immediately began CPR and lifesaving measures, Beardsley said. They then took Miller ashore at North Mallard Court where Currituck Fire-EMS personnel took over.
Emergency personnel administered CPR and lifesaving measures to Miller for well over an hour before pronouncing him dead at 6:25 p.m., Beardsley said.
Riley said the man — EMS had not advised of Miller’s identity when Riley was interviewed — was in cardiac arrest when he was found in the water. Beardsley, however, said he couldn’t confirm that.
Beardsley, whose agency is investigating the incident, said no signs of trauma were found and no cause of death has been determined.
The N.C. Wildlife Commission has requested an autopsy and toxicology screen, Beardsley said. He did not know how long it would take to receive the results.
Beardsley confirmed that Miller worked for a company that rents personal watercraft but he declined to name the firm.
Besides the Currituck Sheriff’s Office and Currituck Fire-EMS, the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department and the Kitty Hawk Police Department assisted in the incident, Beardsley said.