An elementary school was locked down for roughly an hour on Friday after a student brought to campus what appeared to be a firearm but later turned out to be a toy gun.
According to a press release, a staff member at Pasquotank Elementary School reported that a gun was on campus about 10:10 a.m.
After locking down the school, Pasquotank Elementary’s principal found the student who had what appeared to be a gun, seized it and contacted ECPPS administrators and law enforcement.
Law enforcement confirmed that the gun was a toy; however, it had the appearance of a firearm, ECPPS said.
The lockdown at Pasquotank Elementary was lifted at approximately 11:15 a.m. but law enforcement remained at the school until midday.
“The incident was taken seriously and was properly investigated by school and district administration as well as law enforcement,” ECPPS said in the release.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Friday evening one of his department’s school resource officers assisted Pasquotank Elementary officials during the incident but the matter is being investigated by city police. He said no charges are anticipated and it’s his understanding the school is handling the incident as a disciplinary matter.
The ECPPS press release didn’t mention whether the student will face disciplinary action. However, it did outline the district’s policy on bringing any type of weapon — including toy weapons — on school grounds.
“Students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon,” the district’s policy states. “This prohibition includes toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.”
ECPPS said it was “grateful for the quick response” to the incident by school staff and administrators and law enforcement.