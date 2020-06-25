POWELLS POINT — The region’s only waterpark continues to sell season passes but when customers will be able to use them remains unknown.
H2OBX Waterpark in southern Currituck County was set to open once North Carolina went into Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-phased reopening plan from the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooper originally set today as the target date for the state to enter Phase 3. Citing, however, an increase in COVID-19 cases, the governor announced Wednesday that the state will stay in Phase 2 until July 17.
In Phase 2, outside gatherings are limited to 25 people and gyms, bars and movie theaters must remain closed.
H2OBX originally was slated to open June 20. It couldn’t, however, because the state was still in Phase 2 of the reopening plan.
Molly Garavito, marketing director for H2OBX Waterpark, said the attraction was making preparations to open in anticipation of the state entering Phase 3.
But with Cooper’s decision Wednesday to delay Phase 3 for another three weeks, H2OBX now doesn’t have an opening date.
“Until the governor gives us the green light, we are in a holding pattern,” Garavito said. “We are just waiting on information from our governor’s office.’’
Garavito said H2OBX won’t know how many guests will be allowed in the waterpark until Cooper releases details of the Phase 3 reopening.
“It honestly is going to be determined on guidance from the governor,” Garavito said. “We honestly don’t know what those (numbers) will be.”
The waterpark is selling season passes for 2020 for $109 and that pass is also good for the 2021 season.
“The summer 2020 season passes, we have extended those because of the circumstances to summer 2021,” Garavito said.
“We miss our guests,” she added.