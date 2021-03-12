POWELLS POINT — A year after being shut down by COVID-19, the H2OBX Waterpark in lower Currituck plans to reopen Memorial Day weekend.
H2OBX Waterpark Sales and Marketing Director Wendy Murray said the park will operate seven days a week starting May 29 and continuing through Aug. 23. The park will then be open weekends until Sept. 19.
The waterpark has more than 30 attractions for both young and old on its 28-acre site in Powells Point. The park is currently recruiting the 400 employees it will need this summer.
Under current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper, H2OBX can operate at 50-percent capacity when it opens.
“People are going to think we are a safe environment,” Murray said. “You are outside, you are spread out.”
Even at its peak business hours, Murray said there should be no waits to get into the park. The park will enforce social-distancing requirements and will require that masks be worn when entering and exiting the park. Outdoor dining areas have also been added to allow for more social distancing.
“Because of the acreage that we sit on, that’s not an issue for us and we should not be turning people away,” Murray said. “Obviously, we would not require a facemask for any of the slides, water activities. All of those things can be open.’’
With the Outer Banks suffering a shortage of summer workers, in part because there will be no J-1 Visa employees allowed this summer, H2OBX has increased pay for its workers by around $2 an hour, with the starting hourly wage now at $12.25 an hour.
But some employees could make around $15 an hour. The waterpark is also recruiting bartenders, servers, prep cooks, guest services personnel and food and beverage cashiers among other positions.
“We had a good number (J-1 workers) in the past,” Murray said. “We did make a (pay) adjustment because we have to be competitive because there are not many people in this area looking for employment. Dairy Queen and Taco Bell are all starting (their employees) at $12 (an hour).”
Workers from as far away as Hertford and Chesapeake, Va. have applied for jobs at H2OBX and Murray said the waterpark expects to be able to be fully staffed by Memorial Day Weekend.
Many of this year’s workers will come from Elizabeth City, Murray said.
“We have been pushing hard the last month and half,” Murray said. “I would say Elizabeth City is one of our biggest draws for employees.’’
In the past, H2OBX has concentrated its marketing efforts toward vacationers on the Outer Banks but Murray said those efforts will expand this summer.
“We will be reaching out to the Norfolk-Chesapeake-Virginia Beach area,” Murray said. “Of course, we will market in the Outer Banks.”