POWELLS POINT — The region's only waterpark has announced it will remain closed for the rest of the summer, citing Gov. Roy Cooper's recent decision to pause the state's reopening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The management of H2OBX Waterpark in southern Currituck County said in a press release Friday it was "saddened" to make the announcement.
"Our announcement comes as a result of Governor Roy Cooper’s decision last week to extend North Carolina’s current Phase 2 for reopening through at least July 17th," the release states, noting the decision "restricts our type of business — amusement parks — from operating."
Citing the state's rising number of cases of COVID-19, Cooper announced June 24 that he would not move the state from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of his reopening plan until July 17 at the earliest. As a result, outside gatherings continue to be limited to 25 people and businesses like gyms, bars, movie theaters and amusement parks must remain closed.
H2OBX originally was slated to open June 20, but couldn't because the state was still in Phase 2 of the reopening plan. Molly Garavito, marketing director for H2OBX Waterpark, said at the time the attraction was making preparations to open in anticipation of the state entering Phase 3. But with Cooper's decision to extend Phase 2, those plans were in limbo.
“Until the governor gives us the green light, we are in a holding pattern,” Garavito said following Cooper's June 24 announcement. “We are just waiting on information from our governor’s office.’’
But since then the waterpark decided to remain shuttered for 2020.
"This is an unfortunate situation, and we know so many of you share our disappointment," the waterpark's release states.
H2OBX's management said it looked forward to reopening the waterpark for the 2021 season and reiterated that all 2020 season passes will be valid through 2021. All holders of 2020 season passes will also receive one, free single-day admission ticket valid for the 2021 season, the waterpark's management said.