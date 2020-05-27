Jamel White went so long without a haircut he was growing concerned about the image staring back at him in the mirror.
“I was wolfing it,” he said, laughing.
White was among the dozens of customers excited to get their first haircut in months at Champion Kutz on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely a relief,” said White, while barber Anthony Turner put the finishing touches on his haircut.
White is no stranger to Champion Kutz. He’s considered a loyal customer.
“I refuse to go anywhere else,” he said.
But like hundreds of thousands of loyal barbershop customers across North Carolina, White hasn’t been able to patronize his favorite haircutting shop since March 25.
That’s the date Champion Kutz, along with hundreds of other barbershops and hair salons, was forced to close under an executive order issued by the governor.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closing of all personal care businesses, along with nail salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys, as part of North Carolina’s effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
On Friday, Cooper approved the reopening of hair and nail salons and tattoo shops, and allowed restaurants to resume serving dine-in customers. Cooper’s announcement was part of Phase Two of his plan to lift the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Theaters, bowling alleys and gyms must remain closed for now, however.
While business at barbershops may be back, it’s not back to normal.
That’s because Cooper’s reopening orders included several conditions, including one that requires all barbers and hair stylists to wear face masks and Latex gloves while tending to customers. Customers are not required to wear masks but barbershops are encouraging they cover their faces.
Turner, who was wearing a mask, said it was a little uncomfortable but his gloved hands didn’t seem to hinder his ability to skillfully cut and trim White’s hair.
Champion Kutz opened Tuesday at 8 a.m. and by 2 p.m. had served nearly 30 customers, said Turner, who was joined by two other barbers.
Customers were required to sign in and then wait outside for their name to be called. Inside, no more than four customers were allowed at one time. Clear plastic screens suspended from the ceiling provide a barrier between cutting stations.
Turner said he was glad to be back to work and seeing his customers for the first time in weeks.
“We have a lot of faithful customers who’ve been waiting about two months to get a haircut,” he said.
Downtown, a handful of people were eagerly waiting outside Sammy’s Barber Shop on Colonial Avenue.
Shop owner Sammy Boyd said he was taking customers by appointment only but he had two other barbers who were serving walk-in customers.
“Busy, busy, busy” was how Boyd described his day so far.
He opened at 8:30 a.m. but there were customers waiting long before then.
“We had them sitting outside at 7 o’clock,” he said.
Boyd limited inside traffic by asking customers to remain outside until they could be seated in a barber chair.
“One goes in, one goes out,” Boyd said, describing the process. “It’s worked real well.”
Like at Champion Kutz, many of Boyd’s customers are loyal to his shop, too.
“Oh, yea, all of them are,” Boyd said, adding he was glad to see them again.
Laughing, Boyd also said, “It’s good to make a little bit of money, too.”
William McCaffity, barber-owner at Keystone Barbershop on McMorrine Street, was conflicted about barbershops reopening.
“I really don’t think the environment is right, right now,” he said, referring to the coronavirus and it’s potential to continue spreading.
Nonetheless, he welcomed the return to work.
“But I’m glad to be back,” he said.
McCaffity, who works alone at his shop, said he opened at 8 a.m. and by 3 p.m. had served about 20 customers. Like the other barbershops, he had a sign posted to inform customers to wait outside, where several chairs had been set up, and other precautions they’d be asked to follow once inside.
McCaffity was not accepting walk-in customers and he only allowed two inside at a time, including the customer in the barber’s chair. The precautions may take some time to adjust to, but McCaffity said he and his customers will get used to them.
“You’ve got to do what you’ve go to do,” he said.