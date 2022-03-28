Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said Friday an internal investigation has revealed that recent charges leveled by a citizen against Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services on social media and in two recent letters to the editor published in The Daily Advance are unfounded.
“Almost all the information presented by this citizen is factually inaccurate,” Hammett said.
Kevin Ayers has written two letters to the editor criticizing EMS leadership, saying in one he has “watched one of the best EMS systems become one of the worst.”
Ayers wrote that personnel shortages at EMS have happened because the agency can’t keep staff because of poor leadership. Ayers wrote in early February that 40 EMS employees left the agency in the past year for better working conditions.
“When meeting with the county manager for their exit interview, all said they were leaving because of the agency’s leadership,” Ayers alleged in his letter.
Hammett said at the time that in fact only 19 full-time employees had left and the department had four vacancies. He also said that EMS agencies across the country were suffering from staffing shortages.
Hammett said Ayers’ allegations prompted an internal investigation of EMS that included interviewing 48 employees from each of the four EMS shifts. The interviews were conducted by Hammett and Human Resources Director Gayle McCullen.
Hammett said there were “no negative findings” regarding EMS leadership identified in the investigation. He described Ayers’ allegations as an “ongoing malicious and unfounded attack against PCEMS and PCEMS management.”
Hammett said he was publicizing the results of the investigation because it was time to “set the record straight.”
“It is our duty to take citizen complaints seriously and to conduct thorough investigations,” Hammett said. “It is also our duty to recognize when complaints are made based on wild conjecture, opinion and bias, and personal vendettas. It is our duty to not let malicious attacks and personal opinions negatively impact operations and falsely taint public perception.”
Hammett further noted that Ayers has never worked for Pasquotank-Camden EMS and has “no first-hand internal knowledge of PCEMS operations.” Hammett said Ayers works as a paramedic in two other counties.
“Despite these facts, he continues to attack PCEMS leadership and operations,” Hammett said.
Hammett said that the county has responded to every legitimate information request made by Ayers with data and factual information disproving his claims.
“Despite this, he (Ayers) continues to attack PCEMS leadership and operations in a very public and aggressive manner, which is negatively affecting the morale of the dedicated employees of PCEMS,” Hammett said.
Ayers also expressed criticism in one letter to The Advance about an EMS employee who lives outside Pasquotank County driving a department vehicle home.
“I also do not believe the vehicles purchased by the citizens should be used for personal transportation when EMS workers live outside the county,” Ayers wrote. “That is a burden on the taxpayers of the county.”
Hammett said he approved of EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker taking his vehicle home. He said Whitaker drives an “EMS Quick Response Vehicle.”
“This is an assigned take-home vehicle, as he is subject to recall at any time for the department,” Hammett said.
Hammett also said that take-home vehicles to the top two management employees in an EMS organization is also consistent with other area EMS departments. Whitaker is the No. 2 ranked person at Pasquotank-Camden EMS.
“All surrounding counties that we contacted and the city of Elizabeth City allow assigned take-home vehicles outside of the jurisdiction,” Hammett said. “There is currently one other employee that reports to the county manager that drives a take-home vehicle outside of the county — the Emergency Management Director (Brian Parnell). In addition, some deputies have take-home vehicles that live outside of the county as approved by the Sheriff.”
Ayers could not be reached for comment on Hammett’s statements.
Hammett noted that there are well-documented staffing and turnover problems at EMS agencies all across the country and that Ayers is “seizing on this issue and using it to unjustly attack” Pasquotank-Camden EMS.
Hammett referenced a letter from the American Ambulance Association to Congress last fall that outlined shortages across the country. The association wrote that “our nation’s EMS system is facing a crippling workforce shortage” that has been building for more than a decade, Hammett said.
Hammett noted that Mecklenburg County has the busiest EMS service in the state and even it has partnered with rideshare services to transport non-urgent patients. He said the nationwide shortage of EMS personnel translates locally but that local EMS is faring better than most.
“The current PCEMS vacancy rate of certified positions is 8.6 percent which is below the North Carolina average vacancy rate of 9.2 percent and 10.4 percent for eastern North Carolina,” Hammett said.
Hammett described EMS personnel as dedicated, passionate and hard working.
“They have difficult and stressful jobs without having to deal with continued baseless and biased attacks made in an attempt to undermine their personal and professional integrity,” Hammett said. “Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services provides a high quality of patient care to the communities it serves.”