Despite expecting revenue shortfalls from the coronavirus outbreak, Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said the county budget he will propose for next year won’t include property tax or fee increases.
Hammett is expected to give the Board of Commissioners a proposed 2020-21 fiscal budget next month. The board must approve a new budget by July 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to greatly reduce sales tax revenue while the state is under a stay-at-home order. However, the first data detailing that reduction won’t be known until May.
Those revenue figures could be further affected if Gov. Roy Cooper extends his stay-at-home order through May. Sales tax revenue currently accounts for 19.4 percent of revenue in the county’s current 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
If Cooper extends his stay-at-home past the end of this month the impact could be even greater on county revenues for the next fiscal budget, including property tax collections which are now at 97 percent. Over 50 percent of the county’s revenues come from property taxes.
“Some of our citizens who are out of work may be faced with a choice of whether to buy household essentials or pay property taxes,” Hammett said. “Also, some of our small businesses may not be able to recover from the impact of lost revenue related to COVID-19.”
The county currently has a fund balance of $15.3 million and $8 million of that is unassigned, meaning it’s not currently designated for a purpose. Conceivably, commissioners could vote to use some unassigned revenue to make up for any budget shortfalls.
Hammett said county staff will come up with the “best numbers possible” to have a budget in place for the next fiscal year. He also doesn’t anticipate any cuts to the budget.
“The biggest challenge is not knowing what kind of impact the COVID-19 is going to have on our revenues,” Hammett said. “By the beginning of May, we will have a pretty good idea of our projected revenue and be able to make some decisions based upon that.”
He notes that “nobody knows, or can know” what the pandemic’s effect will have on the economy, particularly on things like sales tax revenue.
“It’s going to be a challenge not knowing a good revenue number but we will project a balanced budget,’’ he said.
Commissioner Sean Lavin expects the revenue hit from COVID-19 to the county budget will be short-lived. He said the county needs to focus using its fund balance to make needed infrastructure changes.
“Presenting a budget with no tax increase is very important,” Lavin said. “I stand completely optimistic, and I think this is a temporary hit to our economy and the growth and prosperity of our county and our region.”
Lavin noted the county does have some resources available to use.
“But we have money that we know we have to spend on our own internal infrastructure; improvements to the water system, some drainage issues that are going to take some capital resources, and a few other things that we know are going to be large purchases,” he said.
The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the county to spend money on extra cleaning supplies, personal protection equipment like masks and other items for county employees during the pandemic.
Hammett did not immediately have an exact cost for those items. He did say the county could be reimbursed for those items by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Each (county) department is tracking that information,” Hammett said. “It will ultimately be submitted to FEMA for potential reimbursement. But, at this time, I don’t think it is that much.’’
County maintenance workers recently received 23 cases of gloves, 12 cases of Clorox wipes and a case of Lysol spray to help clean county facilities. The county also has 96 bottles of Clorox Clean Up spray.
A full-time county employee is cleaning all door handles and sink handles at least four times a day at the library, courthouse, tax office, register of deeds office and the Public Safety Building.
“Maintenance staff has been instructed to use this product (Clorox Clean Up) to wipe items down with,” Hammett said. “This has helped our inventory of Lysol spray and Clorox wipes, so we are not running out of the product.”
Hand sanitizer, however, continues to be in short supply. Hammett said there is “no immediate remedy in sight from vendors.”
To also help limit the spread of COVID-19, Virginia-based part-time staff with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services have been restricted from working here until state stay-at home orders are lifted. Pasquotank-Camden EMS full-time workers have also been prohibited from working part time for EMS agencies in Virginia.
“This safety measure was enacted due the increased amount of COVID-19 cases reported within southeastern Virginia EMS systems,” Hammett said.
EMS is also “ramping up” its supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“Although the EMS department has sufficient PPE at this time to handle the current situation, a large local outbreak would tax our system,” Hammett said. “We are seeking out state, local and national resources to ensure that we maintain our PPE levels within our organization.”