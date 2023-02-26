Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett is recommending that county commissioners hire two additional sheriff's deputies and give all deputies a bump in pay next fiscal year.
Hammett also told commissioners at their annual retreat Friday that he's hoping to include a higher cost-of-living adjustment for all county employees in next year's budget. He did not say what the COLA will be. County employees received a 3% COLA last July 1.
Hammett reiterated at Friday's Board of Commissioners' retreat that there will be no property tax increase in his proposed 2023-24 fiscal budget.
It is estimated that the two deputy positions will cost Pasquotank around $200,000, which includes the purchase of two new patrol vehicles.
“Of course, when you add deputies you have to buy vehicles,” Hammett said.
The county is in the process of internally updating a four-year-old compensation study but will likely delay its implementation for all departments except the Sheriff’s Office until the 2024-25 fiscal year.
“This is going to be a tight budget, so there is good chance that we will not be able to implement all the General Fund departments this year,” Hammett said. “We will probably have to phase that into next year.”
But Hammett said the one thing “we absolutely have to do” is implement the compensation study findings for the Sheriff’s Office. He said the department is almost fully staffed.
“Our salaries are not competitive with many of our local jurisdictions,” Hammett said. “Less people are going into law enforcement so you have less people out there for the jobs. We don’t want to get in a position where we are 10 (deputies) down.”
Hammett said a COLA for county employees is necessary to keep Pasquotank competitive in hiring and retaining employees.
“We are targeting a higher COLA this year just because inflation has been so high,” he said.
It is estimated that the county's employee retirement costs will increase by $120,000 next year. Commissioners will have to budget for operational costs for the renovated gym at the Betsy Town Flats apartments in the former Elizabeth City Middle School.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management bought the former middle school, which includes the gym, from Pasquotank and is investing around $10 million to turn the property into apartments.
But Parks and Recreation has agreed to lease the gym on the site after JDL completes an estimated $2 million in renovations. Parks and Rec will pay around $165,000 a year to lease the gym with an option to later buy it.
The annual operating cost for the gym is estimated at $458,000, which includes the annual lease payment of $165,000 to JDL. Other major annual costs will be salaries for two full-time employees and eight part-time positions.
The county will bear 55% of that annual operating cost while the city will cover 45% of the cost. Those percentages are based on the Parks and Recreation interlocal agreement between the two government entities.
Hammett is also proposing that the per-call stipend for county volunteer fire fighters be increased from $10 to $15. He said the county also plans to order a new fire truck for both the Providence and Newland volunteer fire departments since the delivery time is averaging around two years.
“We used to budget $400,000 for a fire truck but fire trucks are over $600,000 now and prices are going up on a monthly basis,” Hammett said. “It’s ridiculous how much the prices have increased for fire trucks in the past year.”
The county’s budget for drainage projects is proposed to increase by $20,000 to $140,000. That cost was just $25,000 in fiscal year 2018-19.
“We try to increase that amount every year,” Hammett said. “What we do with that funding is when we get complaints, we assess them and see if we can do anything to assist citizens. We want to help more of our citizens with drainage problems.”
Pasquotank will also begin looking for a new finance director as Sheri Small is retiring. Hammett proposed stating the search for a new director on Sept. 1 with goal of hiring someone at the start of next year.
Small will stay on for up to a year to help train the new director under Hammett’s proposal.
“I’d like that person to go through the course of a calendar year and see everything that Sheri is doing,” Hammett said. “(Small) is the best finance person in the state and the institutional knowledge that she has is incredible.”