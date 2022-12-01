Retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran Butch Hampton said this week the Elizabeth City-based K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans is in threat of losing its charter because of low membership participation over the past two years.
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans is facing an existential crisis, says its commander.
Retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran Butch Hampton said this week the Elizabeth City-based DAV chapter is in threat of losing its charter.
That’s because member participation plummeted in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participation remains low — so low that the chapter could lose its charter if the roughly 200 members don’t become more involved, Hampton said.
To help save the local chapter, Hampton is urging members to attend next Tuesday’s regular chapter meeting, which will start at 6 p.m. at the Chief Petty Officer Association’s building on Cardwell Street.
The regular monthly meeting is starting an hour early because Hampton needs members to help with the organization’s Christmas outreach program. For several years, the chapter has been filling Christmas gift bags and presenting them to veterans at local assisted living facilities. Hampton said he needs members to help fill the gift bags. The program has been on hold since 2020 because of COVID-19.
The local DAV chapter supports service-connected disabled veterans and helps veterans file disability claims with the Veterans Administration.
Hampton assumed command of Chapter 64 in July from former commander Connie Mercer. Hampton retired after 27 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, including a tour in Vietnam, where he was wounded and was awarded a Purple Heart.