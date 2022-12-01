Butch Hampton

Retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran Butch Hampton said this week the Elizabeth City-based K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans is in threat of losing its charter because of low membership participation over the past two years.

The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans is facing an existential crisis, says its commander.

