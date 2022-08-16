valerie jordan

Jordan

State Rep. Bobby Hanig is challenging the residency of his Democratic opponent for the 3rd Senate District in the November election, claiming she lives in Raleigh and not Warren County as she claims.

Hanig, R-Currituck, said in a press release Tuesday morning that he filed an election protest at the Currituck Board of Elections Monday claiming that Democrat Valerie Jordan does not live in the district that now includes Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.