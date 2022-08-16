State Rep. Bobby Hanig is challenging the residency of his Democratic opponent for the 3rd Senate District in the November election, claiming she lives in Raleigh and not Warren County as she claims.
Hanig, R-Currituck, said in a press release Tuesday morning that he filed an election protest at the Currituck Board of Elections Monday claiming that Democrat Valerie Jordan does not live in the district that now includes Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.
Jordan, a native of Warren County who won the Democratic primary in the 3rd District in May, has been a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation since 2017. She is currently registered to vote in Warren County.
When reached for comment by The Daily Advance Tuesday morning about Hanig's protest, Jordan said a member of her communications team would call back later in the day.
Hanig alleges in his press release that Jordan moved into a house in Raleigh in 1998 that she still owns and does not rent out. He alleges that Jordan never moved to Warren County “despite changing her voter registration to her stepfather’s house in December 2020.” He claims she still lives in Raleigh.
“Residents of northeastern North Carolina deserve a senator who lives in the district and understands the challenges facing them, not someone who has lived in Raleigh for 24 years,” Hanig said.
The two-term House member, who is hoping to move over to the Senate after the November election, said he on the other hand has lived in what's now the 3rd District for three decades.
“I have lived in the district for 30 years and I know the voters want a representative who knows the people, the communities and the issues that matter to northeastern voters," he said. "Voters in my community and the 10 counties in Senate District 3 deserve representation by someone, Republican or Democrat, who lives here and shares their values."
Hanig said the North Carolina Constitution requires state senators to live in the district they represent for at least a year preceding election day. Because election day is Nov. 8, that means Jordan has to have lived in the 3rd District since Nov. 8, 2021.
Haning said in the press release that he provided “numerous exhibits” in his challenge to the Currituck Board of Elections to indicate Jordan does not meet the residency requirement and continues to live at her house in Raleigh.
Hanig alleges that over a three-week period in July and August that photographic evidence shows Jordan stayed at her Raleigh home for at least 23 straight nights.
“Jordan’s vehicle was photographed in the driveway at her home on 23 consecutive mornings,” Hanig's release states.
Hanig also states that Jordan has made numerous political contributions, including as late as last fall, that list a Raleigh address as her primary residence.
Hanig also alleges that Jordan owns multiple properties in Warren County and that tax records for those properties list Jordan’s home address in Raleigh as her contact information.
The press release further states that the NCDOT website currently states Jordan is a “long-time resident of Raleigh.” The Daily Advance checked the website Tuesday morning and it does state that Jordan is a long-time resident of Raleigh.
“The North Carolina Constitution is clear with regards to residency requirements,” Hanig said in the release. “Voters in downtown Raleigh have different priorities than voters in northeastern North Carolina. Voters demand integrity in our elections, including candidates who are truthful about where they live and what they stand for. I am hopeful the county boards of elections will resolve this matter swiftly.”
It was not immediately known when the Currituck Board of Elections would meet to consider Hanig's challenge.