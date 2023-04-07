...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, has co-sponsored legislation that advocates say could save more lives by encouraging more people to seek help when someone they’re with has suffered a potentially deadly overdose.
Senate Bill 458 would expand the state’s so-called Good Samaritan Law by increasing the number of people at the scene of an overdose who would be exempt from prosecution for illegal drugs if the overdose is reported.
The state’s current Good Samaritan Law enacted in 2013 states that a person who overdoses on drugs or a person who calls 911 to report a drug overdose will not be prosecuted for possession of some illegal drugs.
But Hanig said at a press conference in Raleigh on Wednesday that the law needs to be updated, saying that too many people are dying from needless drug overdoses.
“The Good Samaritan Law was passed in 2013, and it was done with good intention,” Hanig said. “But we have learned since there are some limiting effects to it. The drug supply has changed and it is time to modernize our law.”
Hanig and fellow senators Gale Adcock, D-Wake, and Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, are the primary sponsors of SB458. They were joined at the press conference by several relatives of people who have died of a drug or alcohol overdose in the past several years.
The current law only gives immunity to the overdose victim and a person who calls 911. The proposed legislation would grant immunity to everyone at the scene of an overdose. The bill would also add the deadly drug fentanyl to the list of drugs where immunity from arrest for possession is granted. It also grants immunity from death by distribution charges when a 911 call is made and immunizes students who call campus security in a substance-related emergency.
Hanig said that many states have updated their Good Samaritan Laws “with common sense provisions.’’ Over 4,000 people in North Carolina died of a drug overdose in 2022.
“We need to be able to give a simple message, especially to our young people, that if an overdose death is happening we should immediately call 911 without fear of prosecution,” Hanig said. “We need a simple Good Samaritan Law with broad coverage. As an example of modernization, when it (current law) was put in place fentanyl was not one of the covered drugs.”
Mary O’Donnell was one of several people at the press conference who have lost a child to an overdose. She and others have been advocating for a better law for several years, she said.
“We all lost our children when their friends left them behind after they accidentally overdosed on drugs or alcohol,” O’Donnell said. “After our children died we discovered the Good Samaritan Law and we quickly learned the North Carolina law is one of the most limited and complex in our country. This bill will eliminate people’s fear of calling for help to save their friend’s life.”
Hanig said that the bill could change as it works its way through the General Assembly. The legislation includes an appropriation of $700,000 that will help with education and provide resources for drug addiction, he said.
“We have some work to do on the bill and we are aware of that,” Hanig said. “We will have those conversations to make sure we have the right bill moving forward.”