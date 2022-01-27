CURRITUCK — State transportation officials have restarted work on the long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge project and construction will now begin early next year, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, told Currituck County commissioners Thursday.
Talked about for decades, plans for the $500 million toll bridge linking the Currituck mainland to Corolla have been in the works for over a decade. However, the bridge was put on hold after the Southern Environmental Law Center, citing environmental concerns, filed suit nearly three years ago to stop its construction.
But in December, U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan ruled in favor of the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Commission, clearing the way for the bridge's construction.
Hanig told Currituck commissioners during their annual retreat Thursday that NCDOT “suspended movement” on the bridge several weeks before the court’s ruling in December. But NCDOT is moving forward again, he said.
“They have commenced to doing everything again, their (land) acquisitions, they are moving forward,” Hanig said. “They are building the bridge. It is going to happen."
A spokesman for the N.C. Turnpike Authority, which is in charge of the Mid-Currituck Bridge project, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Kathleen Sullivan, the SELC's senior communications manager for North Carolina, said Thursday the SELC has not appealed the federal court's decision in December.
Hanig said the funding is in place for what will be the longest bridge in the state at 7.4 miles. The estimated cost for bridge construction will be around $464 million while purchasing rights-of-way will cost an estimated $14 million. Utilities for the bridge will cost around $11 million.
“The bridge is funded,” Hanig said. “The bridge has never not been funded.”
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said he had heard that Gov. Roy Cooper was trying stop funding for the bridge “because (Cooper) hates Currituck.” He asked Hanig if funding for the bridge was in jeopardy.
“(Cooper) would have to go to the federal government to stop it at this point because it is primarily federal money,” Hanig said. “That funding isn’t coming out of there.”
Commissioners agreed to a suggestion by Commissioner Owen Etheridge that the county look at a small area plan for the expected economic development that's expected to accompany the bridge on the mainland side.
The mainland side of the proposed toll bridge will be near Maple Swamp just off U.S. Highway 158. There will be an interchange at U.S. 158 and then a 1.5-mile bridge over the swamp before the main bridge starts in Aydlett.
“We have the opportunity for economic development on this side,’’ Etheridge said.
There is a proposed roundabout where the bridge reaches the Outer Banks. The state acquired the property on the Outer Banks’ side of the bridge several years ago in anticipation of the project.
The travel lanes on the proposed two-lane bridge will be 12 feet in width with 6-foot shoulders on both sides. The speed limit on the bridge will be 60 mph. The toll booth will have six lanes with three on each side. State officials have not yet said how much it will cost to use the bridge.