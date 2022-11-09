valerie jordan

State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, defeated Democrat Valerie Jordan in the newly drawn 3rd Senate District on Tuesday, with his home county accounting for a large share of his winning margin.

Hanig defeated Jordan, a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation from Warren County, by 3,676 votes, collecting 52.5% to her 47.45%. He defeated Jordan in Currituck County by more than 6,100 votes, garnering 76.57 of the county's vote to Jordan's 23.4%.