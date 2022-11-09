...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, defeated Democrat Valerie Jordan in the newly drawn 3rd Senate District on Tuesday, with his home county accounting for a large share of his winning margin.
Hanig defeated Jordan, a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation from Warren County, by 3,676 votes, collecting 52.5% to her 47.45%. He defeated Jordan in Currituck County by more than 6,100 votes, garnering 76.57 of the county's vote to Jordan's 23.4%.
Hanig also carried Camden County by a large margin, collecting 75.75% of the vote to Jordan's 24.25%. Hanig also carried Martin, Gates and Tyrrell counties in the 10-county 3rd District.
Jordan carried the other five counties in the district, including her home county of Warren, which she won with 60.9% of the vote to Hanig's 39%.
Jordan also won in Halifax County by more than 2,000 votes and by more than 1,600 in Hertford County but by only 681 in Northampton County.
Jordan received more votes than Hanig during early voting — 19,112 versus 14,272 — and twice as many absentee mail-in ballots — 1,063 versus 517. But his election day turnout was more than 9,000 than Jordan's.
Hanig, a former House member, was appointed to the state Senate in the 1st Senate District earlier this year following the resignation of Bob Steinburg, a Republican from Edenton.