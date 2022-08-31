valerie jordan

Jordan

CURRITUCK — State Sen. Bobby Hanig is alleging that Valerie Jordan, his Democratic opponent for the 3rd Senate District seat, missed the deadline to appeal the Currituck Board of Elections' decision that there is "substantial" evidence" she does not live in the district.

An attorney for Hanig filed an eight-page brief in Wake County court late Wednesday asking the state Board of Elections to remove Jordan’s name from the November ballot.