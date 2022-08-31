CURRITUCK — State Sen. Bobby Hanig is alleging that Valerie Jordan, his Democratic opponent for the 3rd Senate District seat, missed the deadline to appeal the Currituck Board of Elections' decision that there is "substantial" evidence" she does not live in the district.
An attorney for Hanig filed an eight-page brief in Wake County court late Wednesday asking the state Board of Elections to remove Jordan’s name from the November ballot.
Hanig, R-Currituck, filed his residency challenge against Jordan in Currituck and the county’s elections board in a 3-2 bipartisan decision last week ruled that Hanig presented “substantial evidence” that Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District.
But Currituck asked the state Board of Elections to ultimately decide if Jordan's eligible to run in the Nov. 8 election. The state board of elections earlier this week set a hearing for Friday in the case.
Hanig alleges that Jordan does not live in Warren County but instead resides in Raleigh. Jordan, a native of Warren County, has been registered to vote in Warren County since 2020 and said she maintains a home in Warrenton. She has said she splits time between there and at a second home she owns in Raleigh.
In the brief, Hanig alleges that Jordan didn’t file the required appeal form with the Currituck Board of Elections in a timely manner.
An attorney for Hanig states that Jordan was required to file her appeal form with Currituck within 24 hours of the county’s five-member board filing its written order at its office. The release says Currituck filed its written order at 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, meaning Jordan had until 3:35 p.m. the next day to file an appeal with Currituck.
The Hanig campaign provided to The Daily Advance a copy of Jordan’s appeal of the Currituck decision to the state board that was submitted by her attorney, Lauren Noyes, on Aug. 29. State law states that the same appeal filed with the county must be filed with the state board within five days, excluding weekends.
In the brief filed in Wake, an attorney for Hanig states that “because Jordan signed her appeal form on August 29, the same day her counsel sent it to the state board, she could have not possibly have filed it with the (Currituck) county board within the required 24-hour timeframe.”
“The State Board cannot consider Jordan’s appeal if she failed to timely file it,” the brief continues. “The statue is unequivocal: Written notice of the appeal must be given to the county board within 24 hours after the county board files the written decision at its office.”