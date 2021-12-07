MOYOCK — The owner of the sewer utility that services the Eagle Creek subdivision in Moyock has until Dec. 20 to come up with a plan to fix the often-plagued system or face possible civil and criminal penalties.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, said Tuesday the Dec. 20 deadline was set after a hearing in Pasquotank County Superior Court Monday on the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s show cause motion for civil and criminal contempt against Virginia Beach-based Sandler Utilities.
Sandler agreed in July to work on changes to fix the sewer system but Eagle Creek residents have reported the system was down for six days last month.
Eagle Creek residents have reported that for over a year the neighborhood has been plagued with sewer breakdowns that have resulted in sewage backing up into some homes.
Lisa Sorg of N.C. Policy Watch reported last month that DEQ filed a notice of contempt against Sandler in Currituck on Nov. 16. That notice, Sorg wrote, is related to the July consent judgment between Sandler and DEQ that required the utility owner to submit written plans for system upgrades and operator training.
DEQ has fined Sandler more than $62,000 in the last 18 months for violations at Eagle Creek.
“It did no good, Sandler was not even phased by that,” Hanig said.
Hanig said he talked with officials at DEQ after Monday’s hearing and said the judge “basically ordered” DEQ and Sandler to come up with a plan to make the Eagle Creek system fully operational.
“They are to bring that plan to court on Dec. 20 to make sure that things are going to be put into compliance,” Hanig said. “The judge would then make a decision whether they (Sandler) were in contempt of court after that.”
Hanig said that if the judge is not satisfied with Sandler’s plan he could hold the utility in contempt.
“With contempt comes higher fines and the possibility of jail time,” Hanig said. “This has gone on way too long. The pictures I see, the stories I hear, are horrific.’’
Hanig told Currituck County commissioners Monday night that he learned after Monday’s court hearing that Sandler would provide its service provider Envirolink “all the parts needed to make the system whole.”
Hanig said he did not know if Sandler made the commitment to provide the parts needed to Envirolink before or after Monday’s court hearing. He said he got that information after talking with DEQ late Monday afternoon.
“Miraculous how that happened today (Monday), just saying,” Hanig told commissioners. “As fast as parts come in, Envirolink will be putting them in.”
“Just hours after they (Sandler) were in court,” Commissioner Bob White said, also noting how quickly the company responded after the court hearing.
Hanig told commissioners that he knows that Eagle Creek residents are frustrated but that progress is being made to solve their sewer system problems. He said that every legal avenue has been or is being explored with DEQ, legislators and other state officials.
“Trust me, we get it and I think we are doing everything that we can,” Hanig said. “I understand the frustration and I know you (commissioners) understand the frustration. Our hands have been tied in this situation. It has been a tough effort.’’
Hanig also told the board that he had spoken with Envirolink officials Monday and that the service provider will be communicating on a daily basis with county staff so “folks know what is being done every single day at Eagle Creek.”
“Whatever they did, they will communicate that,” Hanig said. “That was a big hurdle. It shouldn’t have been big hurdle but it was.’’
Hanig said Envirolink told him that in the last 30 days the company had installed 81 new pedestals, or pumps.
“Progress is being made, but we are going to stay on top of it,” Hanig said. “We are going to come to a resolution on this. It isn’t going to happen overnight.”
One Eagle Creek resident reported Tuesday that they received a detailed update of work being performed on the sewer system.