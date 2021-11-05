The legislative seat in North Carolina's newly drawn First Senate District has its first announced candidate.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, said in a press release today that he plans to give up his seat in the state House after two terms and instead seek the newly drawn Senate seat in the March 8 primary election.
“It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to serve in the N.C. House of Representatives, and I want to continue serve as the people’s representative in the new First Senate District,” he said in the release.
State lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to maps redrawing the state's House, Senate and congressional districts. Because the maps aren't subject to a gubernatorial veto, passage by the Legislature means they've become law.
Under the new map Republican lawmakers drew for the state's Senate districts, the new First District contains most of the same counties the former district did with several exceptions. Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hertford, Gates and Tyrrell counties continue to be part of the 1st District. Chowan, Hyde and Washington counties, however, have been removed and placed in the new Second Senate District. In their place, Northampton and Bertie counties have been added to the newly drawn First District.
The exclusion of Chowan County from the new First District is significant because by removing Chowan, it means state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who lives in Chowan and currently represents the current First District, will have to run in the newly drawn Second District if he seeks re-election in the March primary. Steinburg said in an interview Thursday that he plans to do so.
Hanig's decision to seek the Senate seat in the newly drawn First District also means he won't have to run against fellow Republican Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the newly drawn First House District. The new First House District includes many of the same counties as the current First House District represented by Goodwin except it removes Camden and Bertie and adds Currituck and a portion of Dare. Other counties in the new First House District include Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
In the press release, Hanig, a business owner who is vice chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and Deputy House Majority Whip, said he is "excited about this opportunity to represent the voters of this district."
"What I have learned in the last two terms in the House has prepared me to be a strong and effective voice in the Senate," he said. "I will continue to serve North East North Carolina with the same enthusiasm, dedication and humility.”
Hanig, a former chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners, said that during his two terms in the House, he's opposed the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools and voted for "election integrity bills," including measures to require a voter ID. He said he's also supported tax cuts for "hard working North Carolina families," hurricane assistance and Second Amendment rights. He also said he voted for the "born alive" bill — a measure vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019 — and supported pay raises for teachers.
“I believe my voting record matches the values of the voters and I will continue to focus my effort on being responsive to my constituents," Hanig said. "I hope the voters know I will always have their back and they can always reach out to me regarding an issue. I am excited about the future and l look forward to campaigning all across the district to earn their support to be their senator.“
In the House, Hanig is chair of both the Local Government Committee and the Marine Resources and Aquaculture Committee. Other House committees he's a member of include Appropriations, Appropriations Education, Education-Community Colleges, Elections and Ethics Laws, Health, Homeland Security, Military, and Veteran Affairs committees.