Paul Robinson couldn’t have opened his Currituck BBQ Company location in Elizabeth City at a more undesirable time, given indoor dining is prohibited at restaurants.
Regardless, he did and so far business, which is limited to takeout orders only, has been good.
“The reception has been phenomenal,” he said, of customer response since the restaurant opened on Wednesday, April 22.
Customers have been seen daily lining up six feet apart and out the door at times, waiting to place their orders.
“We’re lucky,” Robinson said, later adding, “I feel like we’ll be OK.”
Restaurants in North Carolina have been closed to indoor dining since Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order in mid-March restricting restaurants to takeout and delivery service only. Cooper issued the order as part of the state’s broader plan to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Robinson said that prior to Cooper’s order he wasn’t sure if restaurants would be allowed to be open at all. While takeout business has been good, the months-long suspension on dine-in eating has hurt his overall bottom line.
For example, the dine-in prohibition includes catering services, which represents a sizable portion of Currituck BBQ Company’s annual business, Robinson explained. He’s traveled as far as Richmond, Virginia, and to all parts throughout the Outer Banks, to fulfill catering opportunities.
Adding salt to the wound, the dine-in freeze came in the spring, which is normally a busy time for catering companies. Because of COVID-19 and the restrictions on restaurants, Robinson lost a whole season of catering business, he said.
In his years in the restaurant business Robinson said he’s never faced a setback like COVID-19.
“We’ve had hurricanes when we’ve shut down a few days” and possibly miss a key weekend, like Labor Day, he said. But he said he’s never seen anything like what’s happening now, when “we’ve had an entire season wiped out.”
Robinson said he was able to receive federal stimulus relief in the form of a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Payment Protection Program. The PPP loan was significant in helping him keep his businesses open throughout the pandemic.
“If I didn’t get it we had a legitimate shot at losing everything,” he said.
The PPP is part of the federal government’s $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was approved in late March. The PPP loan provides enough funds equal to 2½ times Robinson’s monthly payroll, and according to terms of the loan it will be forgiven if the money is used toward employee salaries. Robinson employs about 23 workers between both his Barco and Elizabeth City locations.
Robinson, along with his parents and a family friend opened the original Currituck BBQ Company in Barco in 2006. In the years since it’s been a goal to open a location in Elizabeth City, he said.
The new restaurant is at 118 S. Hughes Boulevard, on the site of a former gas station. When Robinson bought the property last year the building still held the hallmarks of a former garage, including three maintenance bays and a hydraulic vehicle lift.
After renovations the restaurant features enough indoor seating for 65 costumers, a red-checkered floor, a customer service counter, as well as outdoor seating on the patio.
Because of COVID-19, some construction work on the project slowed down. Nonetheless, Robinson said he anticipates his drive-through to be completed soon.
The menu features all the same favorites as the Barco location, to include brisket, brisket burnt ends and pulled pork and slow-cooked chicken. Meals come in plates or as sandwiches, with traditional sides like coleslaw, baked beans, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and more.
Many of the Elizabeth City Currituck BBQ Company’s meats are cooked on site, but others, such as the brisket, is still cooked at the Barco site and delivered daily, he said.
“Pork barbecue still wins the day,” Robinson said, when asked of a customer favorite.
As Robinson was being interviewed on Monday, he asked a customer who had entered the restaurant if he’d been helped. The man said yes and told Robinson he was happy that Currituck BBQ Company was now located in Elizabeth City.
The man said he works in Norfolk, Virginia, and when clients ask to try the area’s best barbecue he’s always driven them an hour or so south to Robinson’s Barco location.
Currituck BBQ Company in Elizabeth City is open currently for takeout orders only daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Friday and Saturday the restaurant will be open till 8 p.m., and then starting next week hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To reach the restaurant by phone, call 1-252-621-1174. Online, visit currituckbbq.com.