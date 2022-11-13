Service to country.
Those words best describe city resident and U.S. Navy veteran Roy Hankinson.
Hankinson spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, serving the country at various U.S. Naval bases around the country. He retired as a senior chief petty officer gas turbine tech.
As a senior chief, Hankinson was a supervisor for engineering departments working on Naval ships’ engineering systems, including electrical and propulsion systems on a wide range of Navy vessels.
Hankinson said one of his fondest recollections of serving in the Navy was the “camaraderie of the troops.” He said he would recommend that a person thinking about joining the military to “pick a job that suits them.”
“If they are happy in their job they will be happy in their service,” Hankinson said.
After retiring from the Navy, Hankinson was contracted to the State Department for four years and then worked six years for the government in foreign military training.
Hankinson is technically retired but maintains a full-time schedule as he serves the northeast North Carolina captain for the Patriot Guard Riders in a region that covers 36 counties. He has been with the Patriot Guard since 2009.
Founded in 2005, the Patriot Guard Riders website describes the organization as a volunteer, federally registered nonprofit organization that ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring fallen military heroes, first responders and honorably discharged veterans.
It is work that Hankinson dearly loves and he calls volunteering with the Patriot Guard “very rewarding.”
“We will escort them to their final resting place,” Hankinson said. “It’s a way of giving back. You see these people that have passed and that have given up themselves. We have the opportunity to stand and honor and show the respect that they deserve. They have earned it.”
But Hankison said there have been the three instances since he joined the Patriot Guard — all in Virginia – where he was part of a group of volunteers that did more than just provide an escort.
Another function of the Patriot Guard is to shield the family and friends from “outside influences from uninvited guests,” or protesters, at those funerals, Hankinson said.
Hankinson said it takes a “lot of patience” to shield funeral goers from protesters.’’
“It takes a lot of self-control when you have someone standing in front of you spitting in your face, hollering obscenities and showing total disrespect for that individual that gave their all,” Hankinson said. “You just want to reach out and shake them. But you can’t, you just have to put up with it, stand there and shield the family to let them know we are not going to put up with it. The family is not going to be exposed to it.”
Hankinson said there are about 250 Patriot Guard Riders in the northeast N.C. region.
But Hankinson’s individual work with the Patriot Guard is not limited to just northeastern North Carolina. He said once a member becomes a ride captain that person is recognized throughout the country.
“We have a million members nationwide and there are no borders with the Patriot Guard,” Hankinson said. “I’ve gone to Virginia, I’ve done missions to Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado.”
Hankinson and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders recently participated in "Rolling Glory," a traveling tribute to the 13 service members killed when terrorists detonated a suicide bomb at an entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021.
Hankinson and other Patriot Guard Riders escorted 13 U.S. flags — one for each U.S. service member killed — to Museum of the Albemarle. The riders lined up side-by-side at the top of the stairs at the museum entrance, each holding a flag and a photo of one of the fallen service members. Another member stood with a Betsy Ross flag.
“The Patriot Guard Riders of North Carolina are honored to have paraded these flags across their state,” Hankinson said. “And to have the honor recently of delivering them to the Marine base Camp Lejeune, to honor one of their own, Sgt. Nicole Gee.”
Gee, 23, was originally from Sacramento, California, and was among the 13 service members killed in the attack. Her husband also is a Marine.
Hankinson said his group planned to pass the flags to their counterparts in Virginia, who were then scheduled to deliver them to Washington, D.C., “where they will be permanently placed for all to see.”
Multimedia Editor Chris Day contributed to this story.