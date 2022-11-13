glory at MOA 1

Roy Hankinson, the northeast North Carolina assistant state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, speaks during a ceremony for the “Rolling Glory” flag presentation at the steps of Museum of the Albemarle, Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hankinson spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, serving the country at various U.S. Naval bases around the country. He retired as a senior chief petty officer gas turbine tech.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Service to country.

Those words best describe city resident and U.S. Navy veteran Roy Hankinson.