Evangelical Methodist Church first opened its doors in 1946. This weekend, when the church celebrates its 75th anniversary, one of the church’s founding members will be the guest speaker.
Andrew Winslow, 98, will speak starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Evangelical Methodist Church, which is located at 820 Old Okisko Road. The two-day celebration also will welcome several former church pastors and former members who will discuss their work in the ministry, said Alden Winslow, Andrew Winslow’s nephew.
Alden’s grandfather, George H. Winslow, is credited with the idea of building the church, which still occupies its original plot of land south of town. George Winslow was already retired when he was inspired to found the new church, his grandson says.
“When about 70 years old, God gave him a vision to build this church,” Alden said. “We have a church today because of it.”
Alden said his grandfather lived to be 88 and had 18 years to enjoy the church.
Throughout its history the church has not wavered from its original purpose, according to Alden.
“This church has always been interested in spreading the gospel and holy living,” he said.
In addition to Andrew and George Winslow, the church’s other charter members included Annie Winslow, Norman and Helen Larabee, Henry Winslow and Janice Miller Allsbrook.
According to a history of the church, construction plans took root in 1943 when a man named D.T. Whitehurst bought the property for $500. Much of the timber used to build the original church was supplied by George Winslow. The Rev. D.B. Cruise was the church’s first-ever pastor when it opened its doors to worshipers on Sept. 8, 1946.
At the time it opened, the church was known as Bethel Evangelistic Church and two years later it was admitted into the Greensboro Conference of the People’s Methodist Church. The church became Evangelical Methodist Church following a national merger between the People’s Methodist Church and Evangelical Methodist Church in 1962.
Alden Winslow remembers a Rev. Cruise, who spent 35 years as the church’s initial pastor.
“The first pastor was a great mentor for me,” said Alden, who is now retired after working in music and worship ministry at several churches, including EMC.
EMC has undergone several renovations and new additions to its original structure. For example, in 1972 the church was extended by 20 feet and bricked over, as it stands today, according to a church history. A steeple was added in 1980 and in 2007 the church built an all new worship building known as the Families, Youth and Fellowship Center. That is the large building with the blue roof that is visible from nearby U.S. Highway 17.
“It’s a multipurpose building,” Winslow said.
A Latino congregation of about 30 members uses the original chapel for its services on Sundays and Wednesdays, he said.
This weekend’s anniversary events kick off with a brunch starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Brunch will be followed by live music and sharing by members of the church who’ve gone into the ministry. One room in the church office building has been set up as a church history exhibit with old photos and church memorabilia.
Also Saturday, a catered dinner that starts at 5 p.m. will be followed by a choir ensemble and testimony service starting starting at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s activities begin at 9 a.m. with a Sunday school service with former EMC pastors and a worship service starting at 10:15 a.m. A covered-dish fellowship lunch will be held under a tent beginning at 12:15 p.m.