Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina... Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina... Northern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina... Northwestern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina... The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia... The City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia... The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia... The southeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia... The western City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia... * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 940 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Churchland to Downtown Suffolk to near Como, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Virginia Beach, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ocean View, Kempsville, Virginia Wesleyan University, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Regent University, Great Bridge, Downtown Suffolk, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH