Happy Valentine’s Day

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of man who jumped off bridge found
- Sheriff: Shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder
- UPDATED: Missing teen found safe
- Three die in 2 separate wrecks over weekend
- Body of Tyrrell County man recovered from Sound
- EC man gets 40 months for illegal gun, ammo possession
- Multi-county agencies respond to fatal collision on US 158
- Divers recover Tyrrell man's body from Albemarle Sound
- Pasquotank sheriff seeks suspect in fatal shooting
- EC man charged with 5 counts of assault with intent to kill