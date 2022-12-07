The first phase of the Harbor Town ferry system should be operational in time for the annual TarWheel cycling event in Elizabeth City next spring.
Officials said Wednesday that a contract to purchase the 85-foot Anticipation V dinner-excursion boat from a seller in Maryland is close to being finalized.
The Anticipation V can accommodate between 80 and just over 100 passengers depending on seating, said Peter Thomson of Harbor Towns, Inc. Harbor Towns hopes to take possession of the boat in January, he said.
The Anticipation V will be used at events in the region and would be available for charter.
“We think we have agreed on a price and we have given them a contract,” Thomson said. “We are waiting for them to return the contract. If they return the contract that we firmly believe they will do, we will take possession of the boat in early January.”
The Anticipation V, which will be based in Edenton, will undergo some “minor modifications and beautifying” before being placed into service, Thomson said.
“They, by far, have the best docking system of any of the towns,” Thomson said, referring to Edenton.
The second phase of the project is the addition of two smaller and faster 32-passenger ferry boats that would provide service on a route that includes trips to Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth, Manteo and Columbia. The two ferries — both 45 feet long and 16 feet wide — will also be used at special events. Both vessels are expected to cost around $1 million each.
Money to purchase the three vessels came from a $5 million state appropriation secured by state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the current state budget.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Wednesday that the dinner boat is scheduled to be operational in time for TarWheel, a cycling event that drew over 250 riders this past April.
“The dinner boat, we are hoping, will be here on April 15 for the TarWheel cycling event,” Ruffieux said.
Harbor Towns Inc., a regional private nonprofit, will own and manage the ferry system. The Harbor Town project is a private-public partnership with the public part meaning essentially the docks which are owned by the participating municipalities.
Thomson said the Anticipation V is perfect for the region’s waterways that flow into the Albemarle Sound. He said the vessel could be a dinner boat for 80 people, a party boat for 100 people or a dance boat for a little more than 100 people.
“Strikingly for us, it’s under a 5-foot draft,” Thomson said. “The waters in and around the Albemarle Sound are naturally shallow. So, that was important to us.’’
The Anticipation V and the two passenger boats will be used at events in the towns affiliated with the Harbor Town project, like the city’s TarWheel and Potato Festival. The two passenger boats will also offer scheduled excursions and runs between the towns.
“We are working with the tourism directors in each of the towns to set the dates in those towns,” Thomson said. “We will work with the tourism directors to see how the boats can help the event. For instance, for the Potato Festival, we probably wouldn’t do a full dinner cruise but we might well use one of our fast ferries to just do 30-minutes cruises of the Pasquotank River.’’
The two passenger ferries are aluminum Catamarans with a foil, or little wing, between the two hulls.
“It lifts up out of the water over the chop” of the water, Thomson said. “We needed something that is powerful, fast and comfortable to be able to get over the chop of the Albemarle (Sound).”
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel told the EDC that he is working with Mayor Kirk Rivers, City Manager Montre Freeman and Thomson “to prepare” the city’s waterfront for the Harbor Town project.
Peel said that Harbor Town expects the first passenger boat will be delivered May 1 with the second coming a month later.
Those preparations include truck access to the docks to refuel the boats and making improvements to the dock to allow passengers safe and easy access to the vessels at Waterfront Park.
“The trucks have to be able to get to the waterfront,” Peel said. “We need a pump out station. We are looking at where to put those two things. We also have to have a place for people to get on and off them (boats). We have to make some entry ways there.”
Peel said long-term plans could include a ticket office and restrooms. When the ferry operation begins tickets will be bought online, he said.
Peel said Harbor Town or grant money will be used to pay for infrastructure improvements.
“The city will not have to pay for it,” Peel said. “I think this is a really good take for downtown, for the city, for tourism.”