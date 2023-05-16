...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This drive belonging to Victory Praise and Worship Center, shown Friday, has been closed due to safety and liability concerns, leaving Salvation Army Family Store patrons with fewer options for accessing the store.
The closing of a driveway between the Salvation Army Family Store and the former S&R Supermarket property on Hughes Boulevard has sparked concerns among some thrift store patrons and Salvation Army staff about access to the store.
Pastor Daniel Spence of Victory Praise and Worship Center, which owns the former S&R property, said public safety and liability concerns prompted the closing of the path.
“There are problems with that street,” Spence said. “I don’t want any liability on the church.”
Spence noted that what is often known as a “street” is actually a private drive that belongs to the church.
Victory Praise and Worship Center is currently renovating the former S&R as a future site for the church and office space for the SOULS Ministry which helps provide food to the city’s homeless.
The Elizabeth City Department of Planning and Community Development confirmed Monday that the drive is private property and not a city-maintained street.
Major Jason Hughes, corps officer for the Salvation Army in the Albemarle Region, confirmed last week that some patrons have expressed concern about access to the store since Victory Praise & Worship closed the drive.
“Yes, this process has caused undue hardship on the customers and clients of The Salvation Army,” Hughes said in response to questions from The Daily Advance. “We are here to serve and desire that any who are in need may have safe access, as with those who support the ministry of the Salvation Army.”
Spence said the Salvation Army has parking on the other side of the store. He also said he has seen cars parking behind the Salvation Army on Broad Street.
“It looks like they have parking,” he said.
Hughes said the thrift store is important to the overall mission of the Salvation Army.
“The purpose the Salvation Army Family Store operation is to allow us to have the means to distribute clothing to persons who are need, furniture and household items to persons who have had home fires,” he said. “It also generates additional revenue for the Salvation Army to be able to assist individuals with rent, mortgage, utility and other emergency assistance services.”
Hughes noted that in its last financial year, the Salvation Army served more than 10,000 individuals from its Elizabeth City social service center. So far this year, with five months left in its current financial year, the Salvation Army has already served that many and is on track, because of the growing need, to serve more than 15,000 by the end of the year, he said.
“So when we encounter a situation such as this, it creates and additional hardship for those who need us most,” Hughes said.
Responding to a question about how soon the driveway might re-open, Hughes said “we pray that it happens quickly.”
Spence said there is no timetable now for re-opening the drive. He said it depends on how long it takes to complete the necessary renovation work.
No one from the Salvation Army has expressed concerns about the closure to him, Spence said, and he said he also has not communicated with the Salvation Army about the closure.