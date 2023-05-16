Driveway Closure

This drive belonging to Victory Praise and Worship Center, shown Friday, has been closed due to safety and liability concerns, leaving Salvation Army Family Store patrons with fewer options for accessing the store.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

The closing of a driveway between the Salvation Army Family Store and the former S&R Supermarket property on Hughes Boulevard has sparked concerns among some thrift store patrons and Salvation Army staff about access to the store.

Pastor Daniel Spence of Victory Praise and Worship Center, which owns the former S&R property, said public safety and liability concerns prompted the closing of the path.