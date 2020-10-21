GREENVILLE — The husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris stressed the importance of turnout to Democrats’ chances of winning both nationally and in North Carolina during a campaign visit in Greenville on Tuesday.
Doug Emhoff spoke at the We Believe in Greenville Mural on Dickinson Avenue. Around 30 people, each clad in a mask and spread out six feet apart for social distancing, attended the event.
North Carolina always has close elections and this year’s will likely be decided by a razor-thin margin, Emhoff said. He noted that he, his wife, presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s wife Jill Biden have all campaigned in the state recently.
“We have gone all across this state because we know you are the only state in the country with three races on the line,” Emhoff said. “You have got to re-elect your great governor, Roy Cooper; you have got to flip the Senate here; we got to take the (U.S.) Senate back; and, of course, we got to let Joe and Kamala win here.”
East Carolina University released a poll on Tuesday showing Biden with a three-point lead over President Donald Trump in North Carolina. The poll also shows Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Cal Cunningham with a one-point lead — 48%-47% — over Republican incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis, and Democrat Cooper with a 9-point lead — 53%-44% over Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the state’s race for governor.
Emhoff said he has had the chance to get to know Biden more over the past few months since the former vice president named his wife his running mate. He said unlike the current administration, Biden has a plan for the country.
Speaking of Biden, Emhoff said: “I have to say, he’s awesome, he’s smart, he knows what he’s doing, he’s got the experience but he also cares about people. He doesn’t only care about himself like someone else we know. He cares about you — all of you — all the people.”
By seeking to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration is trying to take away Americans’ right to have pre-existing health conditions covered by insurance during a pandemic, Emhoff said. He said Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said she would take apart the ACA.
“Joe and Kamala, like you, like me, we all believe that healthcare is a right — not a privilege for the very few — and they are going to save the Affordable Care Act, they are going to make it better,” Emhoff said.
Emhoff said Biden and Harris will fix the economy which has been destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the economy was only good before the pandemic for those who held stocks or were beneficiaries of Trump’s 2017 tax cut.
Because of Biden’s experience in the wake of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, he will be able to fix the economy and create millions of jobs, Emhoff said.
“They are going to fix the economy,” he said. “Joe Biden did it before. (Then President) Barack Obama entrusted fixing the economy after the Great Recession to Joe Biden. He’s got the experience, he’s going to do it again.”
Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Emhoff said he has met entire families who have been sickened by the highly contagious virus. He noted some of those families didn’t get to say goodbye to a loved one who died from the virus. He said the virus is real and will not disappear. The statement was a jab at President Trump who on numerous occasions has claimed the virus will miraculously disappear.
Biden and Harris have a plan for combatting COVID-19, Emhoff said. If elected Nov. 3, they’ll provide testing with quick results, free treatment and contact tracing once they assume office in January.
“I’ve gone all around this country talking to folks who have suffered from COVID, and why are they suffering?” he asked.
“Because of the absolute, unparalleled failure of this administration, the greatest failure in the history of our country, Donald Trump.”
Emhoff said Trump has sowed division in the country. He said Biden and Harris are about unity and will bring people together.
“They are going to focus on the systemic racism that prevails in our workplaces, our banks, our schools, our governmental programs so everyone — every entrepreneur, every student, every family no matter who they are or where they are from or what color they are or what religion they believe in — will have a fair shot” at success, Emhoff said.
Emhoff’s appearance at the We Believe in Greenville Mural attracted a small group of protesters. Four men who appeared to be college age held flags on a common space balcony at Dickinson Lofts overlooking the event. One flag contained the words “(Expletive) Roy Cooper.” Another said: “TRUMP 2020 no more (expletive).” The men also yelled “Trump 2020” and “Vote for Trump” during the Emhoff event.