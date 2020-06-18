Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department Director Dexter Harris abruptly resigned Monday evening.
In his resignation letter, Harris thanked the city for the opportunity to be the Parks and Recreation director and said Elizabeth City had been a “place of learning and growth.”
“I respectively resign my position as Parks and Recreation director effective June 15,” Harris’ resignation letter states. “I wish staff and the Department of Parks and Rec the best and much success in moving forward under new direction.”
When asked why Harris resigned City Manager Rich Olson said, “He just resigned.”
Olson said that former Parks and Recreation Director Bobbi White has been named the interim director and will serve until a full-time successor to Harris is found. Olson, who announced his own resignation earlier this week, said that process will take 60 to 90 days.
“(White) was the Parks and Recreation director for a number of years,” Olson said. “Once Dexter decided to resign, I contacted her and she agreed to fill in until we fill the position.”
Harris became Parks and Recreation Director in February 2017. Harris was the manager and recreation director of the Blackburn Student Center at Howard University before coming to Elizabeth City.