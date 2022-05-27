BARCO — When COVID-19 shut down the country two years ago, Regan Parker used some of that time to do a little research.
That research in turn led Parker to set a goal for herself that one day, she’d work for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA.
Parker seems well on her way toward that goal.
Parker graduated from Currituck County High School Thursday night with a 4.7 grade-point average. The valedictorian of CCHS’ Class of 2022 led 220 Currituck seniors onto the school’s football field where they were cheered on by family and friends packed in the bleachers.
Parker is next off to UNC-Chapel Hill where she will major in physics with a concentration in astronomy. She hopes her next stop after that is a job at NASA.
“I want to be a researcher, hopefully at NASA,” Parker said. “I’ve always loved science and math and over (COVID) quarantine, I delved into different research documentaries and books about physics and astronomy. I think it will be interesting to study that.”
Callie Basnett was the Currituck Class of 2022 salutatorian, earning a 4.6 GPA. She will attend N.C. State in the fall and will major in business management.
Basnett said her passion for business comes from her parents and other family members.
“I’ve had a lot of family members who have started their own businesses or are in the business field, and I just really want to go into that field,” Basnett said. “I’m excited about where it will lead me. I hope to own my own business one day.”
Class of 2022 President Cole Hampton urged his fellow graduates to move forward and work toward creating a better world. He said the class faced many struggles, with the biggest being the pandemic that “stripped school events away from us.”
“But we all stayed here through the power of having hope,” Hampton said. “Class of 2022, let’s go out there and change this world.”
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, gave the commencement address. The small-business owner and Army veteran who has lived in the county for 30 years urged graduates to “not let high school define you.”
“Whether you have the 4.7 or 4.6 grade-point average or you are the kid that gets drug across this stage, it doesn’t matter,” Hanig said. “What matters is your future. Tomorrow starts a new chapter and your story begins. Whatever path you take, be the best at it. Always remember that good enough is never good enough.”
Hanig also gave the graduates a light-hearted piece of advice.
“Be careful of the toes you step on today because they may be attached to the butt you have to kiss the next week,” Hanig said.
Currituck County High School Principal Dr. Justin Durham opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and for former county Board of Education member John Barnes. Barnes, who served on the board from 1976 to 2012, passed away Thursday at age 87.
Durham also noted Currituck’s close ties to the U.S. military and asked that graduates that have enlisted in the military or graduates that “have mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters or loved ones” that are serving or have served in the military to stand. Well over half of the graduates stood up.
“The Board of Education believes that it is most appropriate to remind everyone of Currituck’s long and distinguished military tradition,” Durham said. “Graduates, please know that the Currituck Board of Education appreciates the sacrifices your families are making in order to preserve and protect America’s freedoms.”