Eric Hause says good ideas for writing and storytelling can come from many different places.
Hause, the keynote speaker at Thursday's fourth annual Literary Festival at College of The Albemarle, said he sometimes relies on experiences from everyday life — standing in a slow-moving line at the Post Office for example.
Hause, owner of Outlife 757, a magazine whose target audience is the LGBT community in Hampton Roads, Virginia, read excerpts from his journals during his talk. He said he expects he'll include entries from them in a personal memoir he hopes to write sometime in the future.
Hause, who grew up in Greenville, talked about his own life. He said he grew up with two parents who cherished, taught and performed music, and taught him to appreciate music.
Hause, 60, said he's balanced multiple skills to earn a living. Over the past 40 years, Hause has worked in marketing, writing, publishing and public relations.
He recalled how his early ambitions of both writing and performing with a rock band seemed reasonable when he was a teenager. But he said his father, a university orchestra conductor, had a different opinion after he watched Hause perform on stage. His father urged him to return to college and pursue a field that would lead to a long-term career.
Hause said he continued to write. His work has now been published in lifestyle magazines, newspapers, poetry compilations and 32 journals.
He acknowledged that writing takes a lot of work.
“As a writer, you are our worst enemy when you are looking at your own work," he said. "Sometimes you’ll write something and think it's OK but return the next day or the next week and change it."
The good thing about writing, he suggested, is that there are multiple forms of it. That means you don't necessarily have to be good at one form to be a good writer.
“I’ve written so much crappy poetry," Hause said. "I’m not a poet but I am a songwriter and a pianist. There are so many different kinds of writing — blogs, magazines, website writing, journal writing."
An additional component of a successful career, Hause said, is having the long-term support of one caring person.
For him, that person was his mother. Hause said she believed in his potential and kept a deep secret of his until he was ready to share it. Most importantly, Hause explained, she didn’t reject him when he acknowledged he was dating another man.
Hause said part of his mission with Outlife 757 magazine and its companion blog is to inform his audience of safe spaces for them in the Hampton Roads area. He said Outlife 757 is produced twice a year in print and online.
Hause said writing remains his true love despite the fact he now uses other skills to earn a living producing events for the LGBTQ community. He assured the aspiring authors in Thursday's audience that they, too, can find the right projects and career options to employ their knowledge and skills.