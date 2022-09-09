The roof has collapsed at this former gas station building at the corner of Church and Grubb streets in Hertford. The owner has taken action to brace the structure but additional plans are still being worked out between the owner and local officials.
HERTFORD — Hertford town officials are glad immediate structural issues have been fixed at the gas station building at 203 N. Church Street and are awaiting plans for future action at the site.
The property is owned by Global Deluxe LLC of Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to county tax records. The land is valued at $30,800, the primary building at $13,400 and an outbuilding at the site at $5,000.
The building sits on a 0.16-acre lot at the northwest corner of the Church Street-Grubbs Street intersection. A sign at the site indicates the building previously was operated as an Esso station.
Hertford interim Town Manager Janice Cole said the town asked the Perquimans County building inspector to examine the building.
“He did and marked it for condemnation,” she said. “When notified, the owner, who lives in Virginia, acted immediately to brace the walls. He is shoring up the building to remove the immediate hazard.”
Cole told Hertford Town Council Aug. 22 that the building’s owner Michael Zarpas responded quickly when notified of the county inspector’s findings.
“He came down in two days to look at it,” Cole told the council. “He had a structural engineer to look at it in two days and he was there that afternoon. He now seems to have a renewed interest in doing something to his property.”
Although the expectation is that the issues at the site will be addressed moving forward, town officials expressed concern about what might happen if the building remains in a severe state of disrepair.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch asked whether the town could demolish the building at some point if the issues with the building are not fully remedied.
Cole responded that if the county building inspector determines that adequate progress is not being made on remediation, the town will be contacted and at that point the town could proceed with demolition.
Mayor Earnell Brown asked whether the owner had given any indication of what future use he might have in mind for the building.
Cole replied that Zarpas told town officials he wanted to confer with his other investors and would get back to them about a timeline for the site.
Zarpas could not be reached for comment for this story.