Head of the Pasquotank 

The 8-person rowing team of River City Crew from Richmond, Virginia, prepares to pass under the Camden Causeway Bridge and toward Elizabeth City's downtown, during competition in the Head of the Pasquotank Regatta, held at Coast Guard Park, Saturday. The coxswain is seen facing the opposite direction and leading the 8 rowers. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance