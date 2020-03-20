As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to increase across the state, North Carolina health care providers are also still dealing with another deadly respiratory virus — influenza.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in its most recent report on Saturday that the flu is still widespread across the state. Visits across the state with patients reporting flu-like symptoms increased the first week of March but the actual number of influenza cases is on the decline, the report shows.
“Actual positive tests for influenza continue to decline,” said Camden Chesapeake Regional Primary Care physician Dr. Bradley Isbister.
Like the previous two years, the flu peaked the first week of February, according to NCDHHS statistics. The state reported three deaths from the flu the first week of March, which is the latest data available, and 134 people in the state have died from influenza since the beginning of flu season in October.
By comparison, no one has died from the coronavirus in North Carolina, even as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, climbed to over 100 on Thursday, including the first confirmed case in Pasquotank County.
Gov. Roy Cooper also announced that the state health lab confirmed a case of “community spread” of COVID-19 in Wilson County. Community spread means the person contracted the disease from some method other than having direct contact with someone known to have the virus.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center spokeswoman Annya Soucy said influenza continues to be a problem in the region.
“The flu is still prevalent in northeastern North Carolina and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has continued to diagnose and treat flu patients,” Soucy said.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare spokesperson Tricia Hardy said the health care provider’s Camden Primary Care location is still testing and treating patients for the flu.
“Influenza testing is available as a point-of-care test in many clinics and can be read in 10 minutes,” Hardy said. “Only specialized commercial and governmental labs can do COVID-19 testing and results are reported in three to five days. My current understanding is that while COVID testing volume may increase, that reporting time will stay the same.”
Hardy said it is not too late to get a flu shot, which is something that is recommended every fall.
“Flu vaccine still has value for this year,” Hardy said.
Many symptoms of cold, flu, and COVID-19 are similar but the one key difference usually between the three is that shortness of breath is a symptom of coronavirus. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pasquotank, Camden or Currituck counties.
Before being tested locally for COVID-19, health care officials say that patients must meet a set of criteria for the coronavirus test, and that includes first being tested for the flu.
“We are also doing other rule-outs, other screens (for COVID-19), said Ashley Stoops, policy, planning and preparedness director for Albemarle Regional Health Services on Monday. “We are testing individuals for the flu. We are still seeing the flu, and it is widespread. We still have flu in our community.”