A state agency, citing public heath officials' guidance on reducing the spread of COVID-19, has delayed a public hearing on issuing draft renewal of U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City's hazardous waste operating permit.
The hearing will now be held June 11 in Courtroom C at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, a press release Friday from the N.C. Division of Waste Management states.
According to the release, the draft renewal operating permit allows the Coast Guard base to store hazardous wastes at a designated storage building and requires the Aviation Logistics Center to remediate contamination resulting from past waste management activities at the facility.
A new comment period for the permit renewal will be established at a future date, the Division of Waste Management said. Comments may be emailed to Julie Woosley at Julie.Woosley@ncdenr.gov or mailed to: Julie Woosley, chief, Hazardous Waste Section, N.C. Division of Waste Management, 1646 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1646.