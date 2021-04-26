A Superior Court judge on Wednesday will hear a media consortium’s request to release body camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr.’s April 21 shooting death.
Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett signed an order Monday setting the hearing at the Pasquotank County Courthouse at 10 a.m., an attorney representing the consortium said Monday afternoon.
The order Tillett signed requires the sheriffs in Pasquotank, Dare and Perquimans counties to release body camera footage to the court for a judge’s review. The order also requires the agencies to provide the court the software or other means to “conduct an in-camera review” of the footage.
The agencies also are required to provide the court with a list of all law enforcement personnel whose voices or images appear in the footage and to notify those personnel of the petition for the footage’s release and Wednesday’s hearing.
The consortium, which includes the parent company of The Daily Advance and 13 other media companies, filed the petition with the Pasquotank Clerk of Court on Monday.
Pasquotank County has also petitioned the courts to release the footage.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg announced the county’s petition for the footage’s release in a joint video statement Monday afternoon.The fatal shooting of Brown by Pasquotank deputies has generated widespread protest in the community since the morning of April 21.
Wooten said his department previously had committed to transparency and accountability following Brown’s shooting, adding, “today we are continuing to follow through with those two important goals.”
“Today our county attorney has filed a motion with the court to release the body camera video,” Fogg said. “We will comply with the judge’s order.”
Fogg said that those who claim that sheriff’s departments have the ability to release body camera footage “either don’t know North Carolina law or they are trying to purposefully inflame a tragic situation.”
Under North Carolina law, law enforcement body camera footage cannot be released without a court order. The law does include a provision for persons included in the footage or their family members to review it. They are not, however, provided copies of the footage.
Wooten noted in the video that the county allowed Brown’s family and their attorney to privately view the body camera footage on Monday.
“This tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds, and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher,” Wooten said. “They only tell part of the story.”
Wooten also announced that four sheriff’s offices have agreed to investigate Brown’s shooting. The sheriff’s office probes will be in addition to the State Bureau of Investigation’s ongoing probe that is already underway.
“Outside investigators both from the SBI and from four other sheriff’s offices are interviewing witnesses and gathering more information,” Wooten said.
Fogg said the investigations are critical to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s decisions about responding to Brown’s shooting going forward.
“It is not appropriate for us to make any decision about what happened in this tragic incident until we get all the facts,” he said.
Those facts will come to light not only from video but from all the other evidence, Fogg said.
“We continue to ask for patience as we follow the important process to completion,” he said.
Seven Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies involved in Brown’s shooting remain on administrative leave.
While Wooten supports the footage’s release, it’s not clear District Attorney Andrew Womble does.
On Saturday, Wooten said in an email that Womble “has voiced opposition” to the footage being released. The district attorney is opposed to the footage’s release for “reasons that would hinder the ongoing investigation” by the State Bureau of Investigation, Wooten said.
Womble did not return phone call Monday seeking clarity about his position. But his office did release a statement about his position on the release of the body camera footage.
Womble said his position on the release is “guided by my professional responsibilities pursuant to the North Carolina State Bar and grounded in state law.” The statement goes on to outline what the process is for getting the footage released but does not appear to state whether his office supports or opposes the release.
“Any such disclosure or release is governed by NCGS 132-1.4A, which requires a Superior Court Judge to review and balance the statutory factors enumerating the who, what, when, where, and how of any disclosure or release,” Womble’s statement reads.
“Everyone should want a full, fair, complete, and impartial investigation. I commit to review that investigation and make decisions based on the facts and the law,” he said.