CAMDEN — A heavy equipment sales and rental company plans to build a facility in Camden Commerce Park and bring up to eight new jobs to the county.
The Camden Board of Commissioners approved the sale of 16 acres in the commerce park off U.S. Highway 17 to Southeastern Equipment Monday night.
At $12,000 an acre, the land sale to Southeastern Equipment will net Camden roughly $192,000.
Under the agreement, Southeastern Equipment will build a facility for the sale, rental and auction of new and used heavy equipment. The company plans to invest $9 million in land, buildings and equipment at the site within 18 months.
Southeastern Equipment also told county officials it plans to create 5-8 new full-time jobs within that 18-month period. The jobs are expected to pay $35,000 or more a year, county officials said.
Representatives of Southeastern Equipment couldn’t be reached Tuesday.
Expecting the new business to benefit the county economy and increase tax revenues, Camden officials have agreed to a number of inducements, including approving construction of an access road and installation of internet access to a single point in the Camden Commerce Park.
The county also agreed to coordinate with Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative to extend electrical service to the Southeastern Equipment’s lot boundary, with the company responsible for the service connection.
The agreement also addresses stormwater management, which has become an increasingly volatile topic in the county in the wake of significant flooding in the South Mills area in recent years.
“The county will coordinate with the company on state approvals of required stormwater-wetland features to accommodate initial and future development,” the agreement states. “Any development shall require stormwater plans to be reviewed and approved in accordance with the Camden County Stormwater Drainage Manual.”