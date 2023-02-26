A Bowl of Delicious

Chef T puts finishing touches on a bowl of lobster mac-and-cheese at Bedell Dining Hall at Elizabeth City State University, Thursdy. The celebrity chef, whose real name is Torrece Gregoire, treated ECSU students to lunch offerings that included lobster mac-and-cheese, barbecue mac-and-cheese, and buffalo chicken mac-and-cheese with blue cheese. Chef T's appearance at ECSU was sponsored by Aramark, the university's dining services operator for the past two years.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City State University students stopping in for lunch at Bedell Dining Hall Thursday got a rare treat.

And that's not including the food.