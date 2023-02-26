Elizabeth City State University students stopping in for lunch at Bedell Dining Hall Thursday got a rare treat.
And that's not including the food.
Culinary television veteran and restaurateur Chef T treated ECSU students to lunch offerings that included lobster mac-and-cheese, barbecue mac-and-cheese, and buffalo chicken mac-and-cheese with blue cheese.
Chef T, whose real name is Torrece Gregoire, has appeared on Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" and Food Network's "Big Restaurant Bet." She noted that she has done "a few of these" university dining events, including at Virginia Tech and Radford University.
"The idea is to rethink campus food," Chef T said. The idea is to put fresh things out for students to try and to create different flavor profiles that they can be exposed to.
Chef T said it's important for the future of the restaurant industry that students learn to like new foods.
She has acquired a former Greyhound bus station in Bristol, Virginia, where she plans to open a restaurant on March 10.
"I cook based on seasonality, variety, what is available in the area," Chef T said. "I like to cook in season."
Aramark, which has been ECSU's dining services operator for two years, holds a number of special events every semester. But the company has never hosted a celebrity chef before.
"This is super special," said Courtney Greskowiak, a Norfolk, Virginia-based higher education marketing manager with Aramark. "We have never had a celebrity chef before. This is the biggest event we have brought here on campus for dining. We were excited to bring a different, exciting experience to our students."
Ebonie McCoy, manager of the Bedell Dining Hall at ECSU, said she enjoyed having Chef T cooking for students.
"It was a lot of fun," McCoy said. "She's pretty cool and down to earth, easy to work with."
It was special to have Chef T there, she said, and "a lot of students enjoyed it."
McCoy said as a chef herself the experience was rewarding. It was a good opportunity for student engagement, she said.
Jaylin Johnson, an ECSU senior majoring in engineering technology, enjoyed a bowl of Chef T's barbecue mac-and-cheese.
"I tell you right now, it was pretty good," Johnson said. "It was seasoned, but not too spicy. The bread crumbs and the crumbles, that was perfect."
Bayla Felton, a freshman aviation science major, heard that Chef T would be cooking at lunch on Thursday and made a point of coming and trying some of the food.
"I liked it," Felton said.
Felton ate Chef T's lobster mac-and-cheese, and said the lobster had a very good taste.